UNL professor says implosion of Pound Hall provides insight into Surfside condo collapse

Combined with high-definition video and audio of Pound Hall's collapse, the data collected during the implosion was used to create a computer model that shows the sequence of events that took place in the moments after the dorm began to tumble.

Linzell said the computer model could be used to study how susceptible buildings may be to collapse, particularly those like Champlain South, which is similar in size and footprint to Pound Hall.

"We are able to look at the columns on the ground floor of Pound, and how the building would respond if a few of those columns were compromised," Linzell explained. "It shows the robustness or resiliency of the building."

Additionally, while the condo's collapse will likely result in increased scrutiny on who is inspecting buildings and how, Linzell said he believes the model created from the Pound Hall implosion could help future building failures from taking place.

Linzell said building owners could use sensors to create a "dynamic signature" to look for signs that a structure was beginning to fail. The method is already in use on bridges in rural areas, he added.