UNL student government group again calls for end of Husker balloon release

ANDREW WEGLEY
Lincoln Journal Star
For the second time this year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's student government group has passed a resolution calling for the end of a longstanding Husker football tradition.
Student representatives unanimously voted last week to encourage the end of helium balloon releases at Husker football games and the university at large, citing both environmental concerns and rising helium costs in a news release announcing the vote.
ASUN
passed a similar resolution only eight months ago. Student Senator Kat Woerner, a senior studying economics, environmental studies and natural resource economics, proposed both resolutions.
"Traditions do have an important role at Nebraska, but no tradition should be given priority over our researchers who are worried about the rising cost of helium and shortages in the future," Woerner said in the news release.
Balloon releases have been a staple at Husker games for more than 60 years. Repeated calls for the end of the tradition — ranging from a civil lawsuit to public opinion campaigns — have been unsuccessful. (The lawsuit was dismissed).
The university, in response, issued a statement underscoring its own concern for wildlife.
“Every balloon released in Memorial Stadium is 100% natural latex biodegradable, as purchased from Midwest Balloon in Omaha,” the statement read. “In addition, we do not use plastic tabs to tie off the balloons and we use 100% cotton strings.” In 2019, Six percent of the 3,829 students who indicated their opinion on the nonbinding survey said they didn't care. more than half — 51.5% — of UNL students who participated in the student elections said they wanted the longstanding Husker football tradition to continue, while 42.5% said they wanted it to end.
A year later, though,
61% of student voters in the spring 2020 election supported finding a sustainable alternative to the balloon release. The student government group's news release does not mention an alternative.
Photos: Nebraska hosts Ohio State at Memorial Stadium
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Turner Corcoran hugs Amy Smothers, the mother of his roommate Logan, as he walks into the stadium before the game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets off be bus for the Unity Walk before a game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
UNL senior Abi Schoup walks to Memorial Stadium before Nebraska's game against Ohio State on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska players walk into the stadium before their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
LINCOLN, NEB.. - 11/06/2021 - Cooke Taylor (left) of Newport, Neb. celebrates his 7th birthday with his brother Tripp as they await the Huskers to arrive for the Unity Walk on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. It was the brothers first Nebraska football game. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Tamon Lynum walks to the stadium during the Unity Walk before their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
LINCOLN, NEB.. - 11/06/2021 - Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) scores on a Adrian Matinez pass against Ohio State's Lathan Ransom (12) in the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
LINCOLN, NEB.. - 11/06/2021 - Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball against Ohio State's Bryson Shaw (17) and Lathan Ransom (12) as Samori Toure looks on in the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts (left) and coach Scott Frost shake hands prior to the game against Ohio State on Nov. 13 at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost hugs Jalil Martin, a 2022 defensive back recruit from Chicago, who verbally committed to the Huskers before Saturday's game against Ohio State.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State coach Ryan Day (left) talks with Nebraska coach Scott Frost prior to the game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (left) and Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts briefly embrace before the game against Ohio State on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (top) breaks up a fourth-down pass intended for Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Luke Reimer celebrates his break-up of a fourth-down pass intended for Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the first quarter as Cam Taylor-Britt (5) looks on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (3) scores on a Adrian Matinez pass against Ohio State's Lathan Ransom (12) and Cody Simon (30) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) finds a gap in the Ohio State defensive line in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Chris Olave (2) tries to hold off Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) as he's pushed out of bounds in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) trips up Ohio State's Mitch Rossi (34) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) is tackled by several Ohio State players after catching a pass in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert (88) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska celebrates a tackle by John Bullock (35) in the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is pressured by Ohio State's Craig Young (15) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks to a side judge who called a penalty against the Huskers' Alante Brown (left) on a second-half punt to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) celebrates after intercepting a ball intended for Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) gets tackled by Ohio State's Cody Simon in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (32) dives through a pile of Nebraska defenders in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) throws an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter while under pressure from Ohio State's Craig Young (15) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets sacked by Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) pulls in a first-down pass from Adrian Martinez in the first half against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (right) tackles Ohio State's Jaxon Smith- Njigba as Garrett Nelson looks on in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson leaps on Luke Reimer after he broke up a fourth-down pass to Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert in the first quarter for a turnover on downs Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz (left) misses the first of two field goals against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt reacts after missing an opportunity to intercept a pass to Ohio State Chris Olave in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) has a word with the side judge who called a penalty against the Huskers' Alante Brown on a second half punt to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (left) gets a pat on the helmet from Marquel Dismuke after his first-half interception against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure against Ohio State in the first half on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud evades the tackle attempt of Nebraska's Ty Robinson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) scampers into the end zone on a 1-yard TD run against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure takes the ball down to the 1-yard line as he's pursued by Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scores on a 1-yard run against Ohio State in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska kicker Chase Contreraz (left) misses the second of two field goals against Ohio State, this one in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Ohio State's Luke Wypler (53) chase down a fumble by Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State recovered the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is pressured by Ohio State's Craig Young (15) which leads to an interception by the Buckeyes' Steele Chambers in the closing moments of the game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State celebrates a fourth-quarter interception by Steele Chambers (22) against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field after the Huskers' 26-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Phalen Sanford (37) watches Ohio State's Noah Ruggles kick off in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Luke Reimer gets up off Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud after a tackle in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) can't quite reach a pass against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska fans stand during the the national anthem before playing Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Luke Reimer tackles Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson (32) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Kids hold their hands out to get high fives as Nebraska players take the field for warmups before playing against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) runs the ball against Ohio State in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs out of bounds in the second quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs past Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud throws a touchdown pass against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) helps up Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert after the Huskers broke up a pass attempt in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rolls on the ground after getting tackled by Ohio State's Cody Simon (30) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska offensive lineman Matt Sichterman falls on Ohio State defenders in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Samori Toure runs to the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) warms up before the game against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) sacks Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's JoJo Domann hypes up the crowd in the third quarter against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) evades a tackle on a reception against Nebraska in the third quarter on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (36) lines up for an extra-point kick as William Przystup prepares to hold the ball against Ohio State in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) is tacked by Ohio State's Cameron Brown after catching a pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Broc Bando (73) takes the field before the Huskers play Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer takes the field for warmups before the Huskers play Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska coach Scott Frost hugs Ohio State coach Ryan Day after Ohio State's 26-17 win on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin walks off the field at halftime of the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) jumps to try as he tries to block an Ohio State field goal in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) breaks free for a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Julian Fleming steps out of bounds as he pulls in a catch against Nebraska in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) celebrates after breaking up an Ohio State pass in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) lifts receiver Chris Olave (2) after Olave's second-quarter touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field after the Huskers lost 26-17 to Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska takes the field for warmups before playing Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) gets hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann after he crosses the goal line in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 11.6
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13), Austin Allen (11), and Will Nixon (12) walk off the field after their 26-17 loss against Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!