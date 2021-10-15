UNL to hire new executive vice chancellor from within

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will look internally to fill the role of executive vice chancellor after Elizabeth Spiller stepped down from the position earlier this week.

Chancellor Ronnie Green on Friday said the flagship campus would open up applications for the chief academic officer on Wednesday.

Green also appointed a 10-member committee led by Sherri Jones, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, and Steve Kolbe, Faculty Senate president and associate professor in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.

UNL will work quickly to fill the position in time for the spring semester, Green said in a news release, foregoing a national search that could last months.

"The executive vice chancellor is a key senior leadership position for our campus," Green said.

"Due to the pandemic and other factors, it is not an ideal time for a national search," he added. "I'm highly confident that we will have multiple, outstanding internal candidates who will excel in this role."

Green created the executive vice chancellor position after assuming leadership of UNL in 2016. Previously, the position was known as the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Donde Plowman was selected as UNL's first executive vice chancellor in December 2016 following a national search, about eight months after Green was named chancellor.

Plowman was elevated from her position as dean of the College of Business after none of the four original finalists -- all external candidates -- were chosen.

Spiller was among the four candidates who were passed over in 2016 but was chosen among four external finalists following a nationwide search in 2018 after Plowman left UNL to become chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

On Monday, Spiller said she resigned in order to care for an aging parent about a year and a half after arriving at UNL.

Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said the university is looking for someone who is familiar with the flagship campus's unique governance structure.

The executive vice chancellor reports to the chancellor and oversees most of the academic enterprise at UNL, including the deans.

But the vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources manages the academic programs within that unit.

Fiddelke said an internal candidate would also be familiar with UNL's move to a new budget model, as well as its ongoing N2025 strategic plan.

"This person will play a key role in those initiatives, so we need someone who can hit the ground running," Fiddelke said.

Along with Jones and Kolbe, search committee members include Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion; Rick Barrera, associate dean in the College of Business; Rick Bevins, interim vice chancellor for search and economic development; June Griffin, associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences; Batool Ibrahim, student body president; Deepak Keshwani, associate professor of biological systems engineering; Sophia Peridikaris, director and professor in the School of Integrative Studies; and James Volkmer, assistant vice chancellor.

