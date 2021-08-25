UNL to temporarily close fraternity where protesters gathered Tuesday night

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Wednesday it was closing a fraternity house while an investigation into an alleged sexual assault takes place.

In an email, Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL was suspending operations of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity -- better known as Fiji -- a day after protesters descended on the Greek house Tuesday night.

Fiji was currently under probation for previous violations of university policy, Green said in an email.

"We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of the Fiji chapter while this investigation is ongoing, due to potential violations of that probation," the chancellor wrote.

An estimated crowd of 1,000 people surrounded Fiji, located at 1425 R St., on Tuesday after reports surfaced that a student was sexually assaulted there on Monday.