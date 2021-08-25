UNL to temporarily close fraternity where protesters gathered Tuesday night

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Wednesday it was closing a fraternity house while an investigation into an alleged sexual assault takes place.
In an email, Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL was suspending operations of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity -- better known as Fiji -- a day after protesters descended on the Greek house Tuesday night.
Fiji was currently under probation for previous violations of university policy, Green said in an email.
"We are closing the fraternity house and suspending operations of the Fiji chapter while this investigation is ongoing, due to potential violations of that probation," the chancellor wrote.
An estimated crowd of 1,000 people surrounded Fiji, located at 1425 R St., on Tuesday after reports surfaced that a student was sexually assaulted there on Monday.
Chief Hassan Ramzah, now in his second year leading the University Police Department, said the alleged assault, reported at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday, is under investigation and the department is "looking at a variety of different factors based on what was reported."
The alleged assault was the 103rd rape or attempted rape reported to UNL Police since 2005 -- and the 78th such incident reported since 2015, according to police data.
Green said that an investigation remains open and is ongoing, but that UNL was "committed to creating a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff."
"No one should be a victim of sexual assault or harassment, and we have taken a number of steps to provide additional support and reporting mechanisms for our campus," he said.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
