UNL's chief academic officer resigns; university to announce next steps

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's executive vice chancellor will leave her post a year and a half after she started, the university announced on Monday.
Elizabeth Spiller, who was named UNL's chief academic officer in March 2020, the same week the coronavirus pandemic pushed classes to move online, submitted her resignation to Chancellor Ronnie Green, she wrote in a letter to campus.
"As the crisis for UNL begins to recede, I need to manage a family crisis," Spiller wrote. "I must return home, to Boston, to care for an aging parent, to honor my commitment to the person who raised me."
Spiller came to UNL from the University of California, Davis, filling the role vacated by Donde Plowman, who became chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
In her letter to campus, Spiller said she valued her time at UNL, particularly the work done to secure raises for tenure-line faculty and lecturers that came as the university responded to COVID.
Spiller also helped launch the Husker Starter Pack initiative, which allows freshman students to earn credit hours before arriving on campus, as well as the winter mini-sessions that were offered last year.
"Helping to manage the impact of a crisis like the COVID pandemic on a vibrant and wonderful university like this one necessarily provides a new sense of perspective," Spiller said. "The pandemic has changed the shape and meaning of our lives, not to mention the ways we connect with our communities and loved ones."
Green, in a statement, thanked Spiller for her service and called her "a consistent voice for safety while focusing on ensuring we delivered a quality education to our students."
"She will leave an imprint on UNL," Green said.
UNL said it will soon announce plans on how the university plans to fill the executive vice chancellor position. Spiller's base salary was $427,500, according to UNL.
Following Plowman's departure in 2019, Richard Moberly, dean of the UNL College of Law, was tapped to serve as interim executive vice chancellor.
UNL then conducted a nationwide search that led to four finalists being interviewed, with Spiller emerging as the top choice.
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Debbie Thurber (left) talks with her son's girlfriend Amanda Stutzman, as Thurber walks with walks Bo, a 10-year-old coonhound lab mix, and Stutzman with Niko, a 7-month-old newfoundland poodle mix, along the shore of Holmes Lake on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Meagan Waters (7) celebrates a point scored against Lincoln High in the Spartans' 3-1 win over the Links on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Lincoln East High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for October
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen puts up a shot during practice on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Hendrix Training Complex. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Markus Rutledge returns the ball in the No. 1 singles during Heartland Athletic Conference tennis tournament, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Woods Tennis Center. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Freeman's Kloey Johnson reacts after nearly getting a double play against Bishop Neumann on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Hackberry Softball Complex. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo's Kylee Kenning swings at a pitch from Beatrice on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Hackberry Softball Complex. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Nebraska celebrates a kill in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A Nebraska cheerleader stands on the sidelines before the start of the game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Nebraska's Broc Bando walks off the field after defeating Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) arches his back to follow a booming Husker punt as he talks to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander as they watch warm ups before taking on Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for October
Tiny Tim, a long-haired dachshund owned by John Bender of Monument, Colo., is dressed up in Husker red for the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Korecky robs Southeast's Katelyn Neumayer (not pictured) of a home run on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Doris Bair Complex. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Fans raise their hands in hopes of getting a basketball before the men's game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln High's Beni Ngoyi (8) pulls in a pass in front of Lincoln Northeast's Antonio Washington in the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for October
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) looks at the video board as the team waits to be introduced before a game against Michigan on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Devaney Sports Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Jack Baptista (3) bobbles, then catches the pass for a first down as Omaha South's Julian Mejia looks on in the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!