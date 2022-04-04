UNMC, Nebraska Medicine economic impact tops $5.9 billion, study finds

OMAHA — The value to Nebraska of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its main clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine, grew to $5.9 billion in the last fiscal year, according to a recent economic analysis.

That figure rises to $6.4 billion a year with the addition of academic functions, including residency programs and research, at UNMC’s affiliates, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and the VA Health System.

UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and its affiliates also supported more than 56,000 direct and indirect jobs in Nebraska and generated more than $220 million in state and local tax revenue.

The analysis was prepared by Tripp Umbach, a national consultant with expertise in economic impact studies.

In February, the consultant gave the University of Nebraska Board of Regents a separate report on the economic impact of the NU system. The report put the system’s economic impact at $5.8 billion a year. That number includes a $1.5 billion economic impact of only UNMC, without any contribution from its clinical partners.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said the growth in UNMC’s impact is incredible at any time but even more so during a pandemic.

NU President Ted Carter likewise noted in February that the fact that the economic impact of all four campuses had grown through the pandemic was evidence of the vital role the university plays in maintaining the state’s economic well-being and competitiveness.

Gold said UNMC’s mission, in addition to educating the next generation of medical professionals, conducting research and providing clinical care, is to serve as an economic driver.

“This is third-party validation of the fact that, as we all know, we are a huge employer, but we also contribute economically to the stability and growth of the communities that we serve statewide,” he said.

Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine’s CEO, said the report shows the taxpayers and philanthropists who support UNMC that their dollars are affecting the community in a positive way.

“The demands for more health care providers is never-ending,” said Linder, who served as interim president of the NU system from 2014 through 2015. “The needs for advanced health care in our community is substantial. By growing both our employment base and our research activities, we can expand that.”

Linder noted that research provides opportunities for Nebraskans to get treatments they wouldn’t otherwise get in the region.

Gold said new construction around the UNMC campus, including apartments, hotels and other businesses, is another manifestation of UNMC’s continued impact. Walking from his residence in Midtown Crossing, he said, is a totally different experience from what it was when he arrived nine years ago.

“It just feeds on each other,” he said. “It’s really vibrant.”

UNMC is collaborating with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to expand health care education facilities. Recent studies, Gold said, indicate that 85% of graduates in rural areas stay in rural Nebraska. That’s critical to health care in those communities, and the well-paying jobs add to their economies. Measures that would fund the construction and operation of a rural health care complex at UNK are pending in the Legislature.

According to the study presented to the regents, the NU system generates $9 for every dollar the state invests. That’s an increase from the 7-to-1 return on investment the system generated in 2019.

The NU system supports one of every 27 jobs in Nebraska. The more than 47,000 jobs supported by the university system include not just NU employees but also Nebraskans who have jobs as a result of university activities.

Annual economic impacts and state and local tax revenues by campus:

* The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, $2.9 billion; $77 million.

* University of Nebraska at Omaha, $898 million; $16.5 million.

* UNK, $365 million; $9.5 million.

* Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, $15.2 million; more than $405,000.

