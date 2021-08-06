UNO's Center for Afghanistan Studies office badly damaged in Kabul blast

A car bombing aimed at a nearby building has badly damaged the Kabul offices of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies, UNO officials said Thursday.

At least eight people died and 20 were injured in the explosion and a subsequent gun battle Tuesday evening, according to Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry. It took place in a normally secure section of Kabul’s “green zone” called Sherpur, which is home to a number of Afghan government officials.

No UNO staff members were present when the attack happened, and no one who works in the office was harmed, UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said.

“I am shocked and heartbroken at this act of violence, especially knowing the importance of the work being done by our team and their colleagues,” she said in a statement.

The attack at 7:55 p.m. local time (10:25 a.m. in Lincoln) targeted a guesthouse belonging to acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, the Interior Ministry said. The minister was not home at the time, and four of the attackers were killed, according to the ministry.