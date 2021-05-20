UPDATED: 2021 Iowa legislative session a tale of two parties

“I met with the governor's chief of staff several times, but not with the governor directly,” added Wahls.

For them, it was another session of missed opportunities, such as the lack of legislative action to help the state recover from the health, educational and economic impact of the pandemic.

Throughout the session, Prichard and Wahls hammered Republicans for their lack of attention to the pandemic and the toll it has taken – and still is taking – on Iowans. Since the Legislature gaveled in Jan. 11, about 1,800 Iowans have died of COVID-19 related causes, he said.

“What did this administration do? It played politics with the pandemic,” Prichard said as representatives instead debated a ban on local governments, including schools, enforcing mask mandates.

Reynolds signed the ban on face mask mandates into law immediately after adjournment, making it state law by the start of the school day on Thursday.

A measure to ban school districts, cities and counties from enacting face mask requirements that go farther than the state’s policy was approved in the 11th hour Wednesday night.