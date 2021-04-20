UPDATED: Iowa leaders react to Chauvin verdict

Iowa Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, who managed legislation that added support for law enforcement officers: “My reaction is the system worked. I don’t know that there’s any ramifications on the vast majority of our police officers and our law enforcement officers. The big, big majority are good law-abiding people. They obey the law; they do their jobs and they’re protecting the rest of us. I know there will be people that want to just blame all law enforcement for what any rogue police officer or deputy sheriff or anybody might do that advances their political agenda. But I don’t think that would be a justifiable conclusion in this case. I just see this as a rogue cop who did something he shouldn’t have done and the system worked and he was held accountable for it.”

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Des Moines: “For nearly a year, George Floyd’s memory and name have been the rallying cry of millions of Americans determined to see change in their communities, our laws, and the systems that still hold deep biases against Black men and women across this country. Today, our nation took an important step forward in that struggle — proving that accountability is possible for such unmistakable abuses of power like those exhibited by Derek Chauvin last summer.”