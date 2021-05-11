UPDATED: Iowa to stop issuing federal unemployment benefits next month; top Democrats object to Reynolds' move

“It makes no sense for Governor Reynolds to pull the rug out from unemployed Iowans while we remain in the grip of a worldwide pandemic,” Wahls said in a statement.

Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, called Reynolds’ decision “unconscionable and heartless.”

“In search of national headlines, Governor Reynolds has thrown common sense out the window and again failed the leadership test,” Prichard said in a statement. “Governor Reynolds needs to advocate for Iowans instead of using vulnerable Iowans as a stepping stone for her own political gain.”

Some Democrats have pointed to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago saying those who receive unemployment payments search more intensely for work.

The study, however said those who do not receive benefits are more likely to accept a job that pays “considerably less” than their previous job.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry, which represents about 1,500 employers in the state, lauded Reynolds’ decision.

“Iowa had a workforce shortage prior to the pandemic,” Iowa ABI President Mike Ralston said in a statement. “The continued extended benefits have only exacerbated the challenge and slowed our recovery.”