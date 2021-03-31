UPDATED: Rita Hart drops Iowa 2nd District election challenge amid increasing backlash

"I want my vote to be counted, you know I had voted ever since I've been 18 years old, and I think it's my right to do that and I want certain people in the offices, so I think something should be done," Loetz told reporters earlier this year.

Miller-Meeks and Republicans argue Hat's campaign should have taken up any issues in Iowa’s courts.

"States and state law needs to guide elections," Miller-Meeks said in an interview with Simon Conway on iHeart Radio following news of Hart's withdrawal. "We all know the rules and we all should have to play by the rules, not change the rules if we don’t get the result we need."

Hart had argued she did not go through the courts because Iowa statute does not offer enough time for a sufficient appeal process, providing roughly a week for a panel of judges to hear the case, establish rules of evidence, and potentially recount the entire district.

Hart's campaign argued Iowa law prevented legally cast but wrongly rejected ballots from being included in the recount. Iowa Code states recount boards may consider only ballots considered by county canvass boards, even if made aware of legally cast ballots excluded from the initial count.