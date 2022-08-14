UPDATED: Three people shot near entrance to Six Flags Great America Sunday evening

Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., prompting a heavy police response.

Initial reports indicated the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The amusement park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated.

The three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago. Park security and on-site Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department Substation officers responded immediately.

Law enforcement is still investigating. There was no initial word as to the conditions of the three individuals who were wounded.

By 10 p.m. law enforcement units were assisting residents who were arriving to pick up loved ones who had evacuated.

A heavy media presence at the park entrance was moved into a media area from which to observe.

Law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the initial report of a shooting with possible multiple victims near the entrance to the amusement park.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker recalled someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight,” where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

This is a breaking story. Check back to this website for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.