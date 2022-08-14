 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

UPDATED: Three people shot near entrance to Six Flags Great America Sunday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Six Flags shooting

Numerous police and fire departments respond to Six Flag Great America on Aug. 14, 2022, after three people were shot and wounded at the amusement park.

 Rob Dicker / for MCT

Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., prompting a heavy police response.

Initial reports indicated the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The amusement park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated.

The three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago. Park security and on-site Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department Substation officers responded immediately.

Law enforcement is still investigating. There was no initial word as to the conditions of the three individuals who were wounded.

By 10 p.m. law enforcement units were assisting residents who were arriving to pick up loved ones who had evacuated.

People are also reading…

A heavy media presence at the park entrance was moved into a media area from which to observe.

Law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the initial report of a shooting with possible multiple victims near the entrance to the amusement park.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred. Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

“There is an active shooter, get down, get down,” Walker recalled someone shouting. “We didn’t know what was going on, so we get down.”

Six Flags Great America shooting

Numerous police and fire departments respond to Six Flag Great American on Sunday after three people were shot and wounded at the amusement park.

Walker and her daughter climbed over two fences to get “out of plain view sight,” where she could call her husband. After hiding out for a short while, Walker says she was able to leave the park.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

This is a breaking story. Check back to this website for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

IMG_3027.jpg

A heavy police presence was assembled in the parking lot area of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill.
IMG_3028.jpg

A row of media vehicles was lined up in the Six Flags Great America parking lot awaiting further word of the investigation of the parking lot shooting at the amusement park Sunday night.
imagejpeg_0002.jpg

A single law enforcement vehicle marks an area of the parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., after 10 p.m. Sunday.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Six Flags shooting in Gurnee

Six Flags shooting in Gurnee

Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday night. Six Flags officials said the shooti…

Watch Now: Related Video

Six Flags shooting in Gurnee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News