Urban-rural divide in Iowa continues to grow

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Vilsack and Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama enjoyed statewide success in the 1990s and 2000s, Larimer said. “And then (statewide support for Democrats in Iowa) just seems to have cratered since then.”

Vilsack won 49 and 68 counties in his two victories in Iowa gubernatorial races, in 1998 and 2002, and his successor, Chet Culver, won 62 counties. and Obama won 53 and 38 counties here in 2008 and 2012.

By contrast, in this week’s elections, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won only those big six counties in Iowa — the same six that fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton won four years ago. Republican Donald Trump carried the state both years.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield did not fare much better this year: she won only eight counties in her loss to Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, adding only Cerro Gordo and Jefferson counties to the big six.

“After 2016, there were real questions about whether rural Iowa had been lost to Democrats for good, and whether Iowa was going to be put into this category of safe Republican seats,” said Andrew Green, a political science professor at Central College. In 2018, Democrats flipped two Congressional seats and while gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell lost, he did win 11 counties.