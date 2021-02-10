Vaccination progress improving, ‘can be better,’ Reynolds says

JOHNSTON -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday her administration continues its effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.
Iowa remains among the roughly half-dozen states with the lowest vaccination rate. Approximately 9% of eligible Iowans have received at least the first of two shots, according to federal data.
Reynolds said her administration is working with counties that are facing challenges distributing the vaccine, with pharmacies to ensure long-term care staff and residents are vaccinated and that any leftover doses are given to the state, and with Microsoft on a new website where Iowans will be able to register for a vaccination.
Reynolds also said a continuing issue is that Iowa is just not receiving as many doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as other states.
Iowa has administered 68.2% of the vaccine doses it has received, according to federal data. That puts Iowa right in the middle of the pack, with the 26th-highest rate among all states.
“The biggest problem of all of this has been the amount of vaccine that we receive,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “I don’t care what kind of system you had in place, that’s just not enough vaccines to really do what we needed to do. So as we see that ramp up, we’re going to continue to enhance and make our systems more efficient, more effective work with our partners and every day we’re seeing that get better and better.”
Reynolds said some counties’ vaccine distribution efforts have been slowed by inclement weather, and others by a lack of resources. She said the state is working to assist any counties in need of assistance.
“Just in a week the amount of efficiencies that we’ve been able to put in place and the increase in the percentage of vaccines administered is good,” Reynolds said. “We can be better. We’re working on it. But when you consider weather and what we’ve had to deal with … we’re going to keep working on those numbers and we’re going to keep getting better at the process.”
Reynolds previously raised concerns that Iowa is receiving fewer vaccine doses per population than other states. On Wednesday, Reynolds said she has discussed the issue with Gen. Gus Perna, the head of the federal government’s vaccine distribution program.
Iowa’s U.S. Senators have jumped into the fray: Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst said they have called on the federal government to ensure Iowa is receiving its fair share of vaccine doses.
In a letter sent Tuesday to the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Grassley and Ernst asked the agency to release its weekly formula for state allocations to help “build confidence in the vaccine distribution process.” [https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-ernst-call-biden-admin-release-vaccine-allocation-statistics]
FORMAT CHANGE
State officials told local public health agencies they plan to change the way Iowa orders COVID-19 vaccine doses from federal officials after the U.S. vaccine allocation tracking system showed Iowa’s rankings in the number of allocations per capita --- among the worst in the nation --- are “lower than actuality.”
Iowa Department of Public Health officials sent a memo to county public health departments Monday informing them they will order doses allocated to the state sooner each week than they previously had been.
However, state officials could not say whether this would result in shots reaching Iowans sooner, instead noting this helps “streamline” the allocation process for the state’s vaccine providers.
In the memo obtained by The Gazette, the department told local agencies that state officials met with White House officials on Friday to understand why Iowa’s ranking of vaccine allocations was “lower than expected.” Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Iowa at the very bottom of states for vaccines administered per 100,000 population as of earlier this week.
State officials indicated in the memo the ranking stemmed from the timing of the state’s vaccine orders. Doses became available for states to order through the federal system VTrckS on Thursday evening, but unlike most states, Iowa waited until a few days later to place an order.
According to the memo, “this has caused a significant public misperception that Iowa is either not receiving or not ordering all available doses.”
State officials waited to order doses for days because, “inconsistencies Iowa experienced in federal allocation projections in December,” the memo states, referring to shifting planning numbers from U.S. officials.
Starting this week, Iowa officials will now order COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday evening.
State officials noted Iowa orders every dose available to them from federal officials.