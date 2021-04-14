Vaccine pause ‘appropriate,’ Iowa medical expert says

“I think the fact we did pause is important. It’s what we want the system to do,” Winokour said Wednesday during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ weekly news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “Every drug that we create has rare side effects. We don’t see those side effects until we start distributing the vaccine or drug into the general public and millions of people are dosed. …

“Also, remember that we have many other drugs that have rare side effects that we have chosen to use because they have more benefit than risk,” Winokur added. “Even flu vaccines have rare side effects that occur one time in a million. … It’s a risk that’s worth it to protect the general public health.”

Reynolds and interim state public health director Kelly Garcia both received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early March. Both said Wednesday that after receiving the shot they had mild side effects that have been common with all three vaccines, like a mild headache and soreness, but nothing more.

“I’m glad that I did have the opportunity to have the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. I would do it again,” Reynolds said. “Vaccination is the best defense against the virus, and as you’ve heard the reward far outweighs the risk.”