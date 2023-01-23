Vape detectors could be installed in Waterloo high schools

WATERLOO — Students who vape in Waterloo Community Schools could face more barriers to blowing clouds of vapor.
The Board of Education will consider approving the purchase of vape detectors on Monday. Vape pens, or electronic cigarettes, heat up a liquid to create vapor that is inhaled. The vapor can contain nicotine, marijuana or other drugs.
The district is considering buying HALO Smart Sensor 2C vape detectors to be installed in East and West high schools, Expo Alternative Learning Center and the Waterloo Career Center. If approved, they would be added to the buildings in March.
In addition to vape detection, the devices can monitor air quality and carbon dioxide. They can also detect aggression via noise levels as well as detection of gunshots.
The district has received two quotes, one from Electronic Engineering for $127,516 and another from Tri-City Electric Co. for $134,817. The facilities committee is recommending making the purchase from Electronic Engineering.