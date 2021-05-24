‘Very creepy’ -- Peeping drone unnerving Lincoln neighborhood

Police are still investigating, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Thursday. He didn’t want to talk specifically about the cases — “We don’t want to tip anyone off” — but he would outline how the department has handled similar cases of suspicious drones.

They canvass the neighborhood, looking for victims, witnesses and suspects. They also return to the area at about the same time as the reported sightings to see if they can spot the drone or, better yet, the drone operator.

“When we get reports of drones, obviously we’re not just going to be in the area; we’re going to be looking up, looking for lights.”

The potential law violations aren’t entirely clear, because there’s nothing in the municipal code prohibiting flying a drone in a neighborhood. But it is illegal to operate a drone in a careless or reckless manner that could endanger the life or property of another person.

And flying a drone so close to a window or roof — as Rice reported — sounds careless and reckless, Bonkiewicz said. “We’d also investigate it as a disturbing the peace case as well, if you’re flying it around windows.”