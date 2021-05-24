‘Very creepy’ -- Peeping drone unnerving Lincoln neighborhood

The noise outside the open bedroom window sounded like a fan, and it was loud enough to wake her.
Mary Claire Rice opened her eyes and saw red and blue lights in the darkness outside.
“I didn’t think much of it and went back to bed,” the 29-year-old said. “A half-hour later, I heard the same noise again.”
This time, she saw a small drone hovering outside her third-story window — so close she could have grabbed it — before it zipped away.
But it returned 30 minutes later. Rice closed the blinds and moved to another room in her parents’ house on Sheridan Boulevard, where she was staying for Mother’s Day.
At one point in the night, she’d wondered whether she was dreaming. But the next day, her Apple Watch confirmed she’d awoken at 1, 1:30 and 2 a.m. And she talked to neighbors, who reported similar experiences.
One heard it after the drone spooked their dogs. Another said her daughter had spotted the drone a week before. And Rice heard later the drone returned to the neighborhood the next night.
She was unnerved. “It’s very unsettling, to know there's a stranger peering at you while you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep.”
Rice called the Federal Aviation Administration, but didn’t get much help, she said. She also called Lincoln police, lodging one of the two complaints the department has received about the Sheridan Boulevard drone.
Police are still investigating, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Thursday. He didn’t want to talk specifically about the cases — “We don’t want to tip anyone off” — but he would outline how the department has handled similar cases of suspicious drones.
They canvass the neighborhood, looking for victims, witnesses and suspects. They also return to the area at about the same time as the reported sightings to see if they can spot the drone or, better yet, the drone operator.
“When we get reports of drones, obviously we’re not just going to be in the area; we’re going to be looking up, looking for lights.”
The potential law violations aren’t entirely clear, because there’s nothing in the municipal code prohibiting flying a drone in a neighborhood. But it is illegal to operate a drone in a careless or reckless manner that could endanger the life or property of another person.
And flying a drone so close to a window or roof — as Rice reported — sounds careless and reckless, Bonkiewicz said. “We’d also investigate it as a disturbing the peace case as well, if you’re flying it around windows.”
With no suspect identified, Bonkiewicz was reluctant to speculate about what the drone operator was up to. But most people fly their drones higher in the sky, he said. As investigators, they have to ask themselves: Why would someone fly a drone at window-level?
But the motive was clear to Rice. “It’s very creepy. It’s definitely someone looking in bedrooms while someone is sleeping.”
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Ayat A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|85
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYAT is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 85 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elena Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ezekiel Allen Atkinson
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|138
|Agency:
|Merrick CO SO Central City
EZEKIEL is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 138 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariah Alconini
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lucas G Hayes
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LUCAS is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Oliviana L Medina
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
OLIVIANA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMAR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Crystal Gayle Allen
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|34
|Current Age:
|34
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CRYSTAL is a 34 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aliah Longmore-harris
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIAH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Laniya Flemons
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LANIYA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chaz L Ii Hill
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHAZ is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mohammed T Abdulelah
|Date Missing:
|05-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MOHAMMED is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Darien Tyler Urban
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|142
|Agency:
|Merrick CO SO Central City
DARIEN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 142 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|05-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dario Lance Chavez
|Date Missing:
|05-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|167
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 167 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison S Campbell
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
MADISON is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Antaria Nicole Porter
|Date Missing:
|05-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTARIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter