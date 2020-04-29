Vilsack: Iowa ethanol industry is in 'very, very serious shape'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa Democrats criticized Republicans for failing to provide needed aid to the ethanol industry that has been buffeted by low commodity prices, trade disruptions and policies favoring Big Oil.

“This is an incredibly grave time for all of us, but it is a particularly vulnerable time for rural America,” former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge, co-founder of Focus on Rural America, said on a call with reporters Wednesday. “It poses very serious long-term consequences. Dealing with the consequences of this virus could, in fact, wipe many small towns across the country off the map.”

The rural economy was in trouble before the pandemic, Judge said. Farm income was down by half compared to 2013. Farm bankruptcies were escalating. In 2019, 44 percent of American farmers were struggling to cover their costs. Trade disruptions cost Iowa producers $2 billion in 2018.

A recent study by Iowa State University found that COVID-19 has had a bigger impact on biofuels than on any other part of the farm economy, costing the industry an estimated $2.5 billion with 30 plants in Iowa to close, Judge said.

Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and USDA secretary, referred to the cascading impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the biofuels industry at a time when it has been weakened by the EPA small refinery waivers.