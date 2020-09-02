Vilsack: Trump overpromised, underdelivered for Iowa farmers

"Whether it’s ignoring China’s market manipulation or supporting the disastrous NAFTA trade deal, Biden has ignored Iowa farmers and workers," RNC spokesperson Preya Samsundar responded in an emailed statement. "Meanwhile, President Trump has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Iowans from day one with his tough-on-China agenda and fast-tracking relief for Iowans as natural disasters hit. Iowans know who has their back – and it isn’t Joe Biden."

While Trump has negotiated a Phase 1 trade deal with China to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured products following a two-year trade war, China is not on track to meet those promises, Vilsack said.

"And, even if they did meet those promises, it would simply get us back to where we were at a time when Joe Biden was vice president," Vilsack said.

He also criticized the Trump administration of undermining Iowa's biofuels industry by granting waivers to oil refiners, exempting them from a federal mandate outlining how many gallons of ethanol and biodiesel they must blend into the nation's fuel supply each year. The waivers, he said, further depressed corn prices, allowing China to "manipulate" this trade war and purchase corn at "bargain prices."