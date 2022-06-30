Vinton man charged with sexually abusing 5-year-old

A Vinton man was arrested Tuesday in Linn County on charges that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.

Garrett Wayne Spence, 32, is charged with second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

On May 2, the girl told her school counselor and principal about the abuse, which happened at a residence in Marion, according to a criminal complaint.

A warrant was issued for Spence's arrest on May 22, and he was arrested May 28. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, and a no-contact order was filed on behalf of the child.

