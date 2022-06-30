 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
editor's pick

Vinton man charged with sexually abusing 5-year-old

  • 0

A Vinton man was arrested Tuesday in Linn County on charges that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.

Garrett Wayne Spence, 32, is charged with second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

On May 2, the girl told her school counselor and principal about the abuse, which happened at a residence in Marion, according to a criminal complaint.

A warrant was issued for Spence's arrest on May 22, and he was arrested May 28. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, and a no-contact order was filed on behalf of the child.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will choose from among the three finalists, who are, according to a news release from the state court system: Alan Heavens, a Northeast Iowa judge from the 1st District, David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals judge and William Miller, a lawyer with Dorsey & Whitney in Des Moines. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan: Tokyo swelters amid worst June heatwave since 1875

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News