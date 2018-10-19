DES MOINES -- The road to control of Congress very well may travel through Iowa, Vice President Mike Pence said here Friday.
Pence returned to Iowa to campaign on behalf of Republican 3rd District U.S. Rep. David Young, who is seeking a third term and faces a competitive race with Democrat Cindy Axne.
Pence also visited central Iowa in August to boost Young’s prospects.
Speaking Friday in a hotel conference room to what organizers said was a crowd of roughly 200, Pence credited Young for supporting policies implemented by Republicans since they took control of the White House and Congress after the 2016 election. President Donald Trump’s agenda has included federal tax cuts, striking the regulation of certain waters on agricultural land, year-round access to a specific ethanol blend, and increased military spending, among others.
“(Young) been there standing with the president every step of the way,” Pence said.
Pence made multiple references to the close race between Young and Axne, and the role it could play in determining whether Democrats overtake Republicans in the U.S. House in the Nov. 6 elections.
“This is what we call a competitive district,” Pence said during 24 minutes of remarks. “The fate of the Republican majority in the Congress might go through Iowa-3.”
After the event, Young said he appreciated Pence's visit to rally support for Iowa Republicans. Pence also frequently mentioned Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, who is in a close race with Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell.
During his remarks, Young also listed conservative policies and warned about what may happen if Democrats take control of the U.S. House.
“We delivered with this administration,” Young told the crowd. “But (House Minority Leader) Nancy Pelosi and her hand-picked candidates, they want to take us back to higher taxes and a slower economy. And they aren’t hiding the fact that they want to repeal our new tax law, which will raise our taxes. And we can’t have that.”
Young mentioned Pelosi seven times during his remarks but did not mention Axne by name. He told reporters afterward the nationwide race for control of the U.S. House will determine which party controls the House agenda.
“We can vote to reject (Pelosi) and her liberal policies and her hand-picked candidates’ agendas,” Young told the crowd.
Iowa Democrats in response to Pence’s visit criticized the GOP-led federal tax cuts, citing federal budget office numbers that show the federal budget deficit projects will surpass $800 billion and approach $1 trillion in 2019 and saying the cuts will disproportionately benefit high wage-earners.
Democrats also criticized GOP policies regarding health care --- in particular protections for people with pre-existing conditions --- and federal Republican leadership’s stated desires to make changes to Social Security and Medicare in order to balance the federal budget.
“Time and again we have seen the Republicans’ inability to lead. Whether it’s the lack of protection for those who need health care, whether it’s tax cuts to benefit the wealthy or budget mismanagement on all levels, these elected officials have shown that they cannot be trusted to lead,” Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement.
Pence spoke to the challenges a party historically has faced in the first midterm election after assuming power. But he pledged with voters’ support that President Donald Trump and Republicans will buck those historical trends.
“I think we all know what President Donald Trump thinks of conventional wisdom,” Pence said. “We made history in 2016, and we’re going to make history again in 2018 when we elect Congressman David Young and a Republican majority.”
Election Day is Nov. 6. Early voting in Iowa is underway.