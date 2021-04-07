WANTED: Someone who's into wellness and wants to live in Clear Lake

The council also approved its members to the board on Monday night. Since the center is a joint project between the city and the district, representatives of both will serve on its five-member board. Two will come from the school district, two from the city and one will be jointly appointed. The district has not yet appointed its members.

The council approved resident Carrie Tysdahl. Tysdahl is a long-time volunteer in Clear Lake who earlier this year won the chamber's Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year Award. The award is given annually to to an individual who stands out in their leadership, contributions and record of volunteerism.

The other member of the board is sitting councilor Mark Ebeling.

Of the project, the district’s cost is about $9,778,590 and the city’s portion is about $845,550.

Construction began on the 81,000-foot facility on North 20th Street last August, and anyone driving by in the neighborhood can see the steel infrastructure rising. The center will feature men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, three multipurpose studios, an indoor playground, a wrestling room and a weight room, as well as a 47,114-square-foot field house. It is slated to be complete at the end of this year.