Wapello, Iowa man dies after accident with tractor

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s crash report, at about 5:35 a.m. a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Michael A. Moorehead, 37, of Wapello, was travelling westbound on Fruitland Road while a 2016 Freightliner Tractor driven by Mikhail Driya, 40, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., was travelling northbound on Highway 61. The report said that the Accord did not stop at the intersection and was struck by the tractor. Moorehead, who had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was taken by Muscatine Ambulance to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.