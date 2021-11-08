Watch live: Defense trying to poke holes in testimony of man shot by Rittenhouse

The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Nov. 1 and opening statements the following day.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

1:28 p.m.: Prosecutors asking questions again.

1:24 p.m.: Court is back in session. Grosskreutz remains on the stand.

Grosskreutz confirms he does not have any "regrets" about that evening. Chirafisi follows up by asking about statements made by Jacob Marshall, Grosskreutz's former roommate.

"Did you tell Mr. Marshall that your only regret" was not "emptying your entire mag" into Rittenhouse, as Marshall allegedly wrote Grosskreutz did in a Facebook comment? Grosskreutz said he never said that.

12:14 p.m.: Break for lunch and also for a legal discussion to be had while jury is out of the courtroom.

With jury out of the room, defense argues they should be allowed to ask Grosskreutz about a Facebook comment made by Grosskreutz's former roommate. Prosecution says the Facebook comment shouldn't be admitted because it is hearsay.

Prosecution indicates it is OK with the line of questioning, but that the jury shouldn't be allowed to see the Facebook comment in question. Defense appears OK with that.

Lunch break begins for all at 12:18 p.m.

11:25 a.m.: Attorney Corey Chirafisi of the defense begins cross-examination.

Chirafisi brings up statement Grosskreutz made to police on Aug. 26, saying at some point during Aug. 25 his Glock fell off his waist. Grosskreutz said he didn't remember making that statement, but confirms it via written statement.

Chirafisi says "That's a lie, no?" regarding the statement the gun fell. Grosskreutz says what he wrote was not a lie. "I told multiple officers that I dropped my firearm," the statement reads, according to Chirafisi.

"You were chasing Mr. Rittenhouse with your gun, right?" Chirafisi asks. Grosskreutz says "I wasn't chasing the defendant."

Chirafisi brings up lawsuit filed by Grosskreutz, seeking $10 million from Kenosha.

Regarding Grosskreutz carrying a firearm, Chirafisi notes "You left that out," which Grosskreutz doesn't deny.

Chirafisi hammers home that Grosskreutz was armed "for protection" even though he didn't have a valid license for concealed carry. Grosskreutz implies he didn't realize his license had lapsed until after Aug. 25.

Chirafisi notes that Grosskreutz is running in same direction as Rittenhouse after Rosenbaum is shot, but Grosskreutz says he was not trying to "chase down" Rittenhouse — an implication Chirafisi is trying to make.

Grosskreutz says he witnessed Jump Kick Man "go over" Rittenhouse but didn't witness any kicks connecting with Rittenhouse's faces.

Grosskreutz originally told police that he told Huber to "stop hitting that guy (Rittenhouse) with the skateboard" but now Grosskreutz says "with the benefit of hindsight" that that statement was "not correct," upon questioning from Chirafisi.

"You omitted the fact (to police) that you ran up on him and had a Glock pistol in your hand?" Chirafisi asks, which Grosskreutz confirms, but notes that he just got out of surgery and "was on pain meds," and the "traumatic experience I had just gone through." Grosskreutz says that the omission was not "purposeful."

Chirafisi then brings up that Grosskreutz had a "thoughtful process" to not share his occupation (out of concerns for safety) and make other statements accurately, but then he somehow didn't mention having a gun.

Grosskreutz said he was advised by his lawyer to not answer questions from police about the shooting itself.

Very grainy video still is shown with Grosskreutz's Glock shown maybe three feet from Rittenhouse with the gun appearing to be pointed at Rittenhouse while Rittenhouse points the AR-15 back at Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz describes the still as "the moment my bicep was vaporized."

"It is vaporized as you are pointing a gun at (Rittenhouse)," Chirafisi responds.

11:17 a.m.: After Aug. 25, Grosskreutz says he feared for his safety due to things people said online and to him in person. Defense objects. Prosecution says it goes to "state of mind" regarding Grosskreutz, who's trustworthiness was brought into question by a police witness regarding how he worked with law enforcement. Judge sides with prosecution, allowing Grosskreutz to continue testifying about "concerns for (his) safety."

"It had been made aware to me that people online were making threats," Grosskreutz says. He says people went outside his place of residence and the homes of his mom, grandma and "an aunt I barely talked to."

Police asked Grosskreutz, via an attorney, to turn over his cell phone for evidence, Grosskreutz testifies. Grosskreutz says that he never refused to turn over evidence to law enforcement.

Grosskreutz says he still has "physical issues" with his arm. "Besides the obvious loss of tissue, muscle doesn't grow back ... Heavier things are harder to life," he said. He can still move his forearm but can't feel most of it, from his right elbow "through his thumb."

On Grosskreutz's arm, he says he has a tattoo that says "Do no harm," a mantra of the medical field.

11:05 a.m.: Back from break.

Grosskreutz speaks about getting into law enforcement vehicle after police responded to his shooting and then being taken to hospital. He said a second tourniquet was put on in police vehicle since he was still bleeding after the first one wasn't applied perfectly by a livestreamer.

Grosskreutz said he was moved from one hospital to another one by ambulance. Then he was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. There, he was "brought into the trauma room" and prepped for surgery.

He said he was in hospital for about a week followed by "several months of physical therapy."

10:42 a.m.: Break.

10:00 a.m. (Grosskreutz breaking down his recollection of the shooting of Huber and being shot): After the shootings and talking to Rittenhouse as the teenager ran toward police, "I thought he was an active shooter," Grosskreutz says.

Before the moments around when Anthony Huber shot, Grosskreutz said he had not pulled out his handgun. It was when the group started running after Rittenhouse and there were gunshots that Grosskreutz said he first pulled out his handgun.

Prosecutor asks: "When you pulled your gun out were you intending to use it?" Grosskreutz replies, after a pause. "If I had to."

When asked what was going through his mind, Grosskreutz says "That I was going to die."

An objection is sustained after Grosskreutz says Rittenhouse "murdered" Anthony Huber. Judge explains to jurors that the conclusion of "murder" is up jury. One juror nodded her head in agreement when the judge instructed the jury to disregard Grosskreutz's characterization of the fatal shooting of another protester in terms of murder.

Upon reviewing video of shootings, prosecutor shows Grosskreutz put his hands up as Rittenhouse pointed AR-15 at Grosskreutz, and then Grosskreutz said he witnessed Rittenhouse "reracking" to make it ready to fire.

"So after you raised your hands ... you saw the defendant rerack the weapon?" prosecutor says. Grosskreutz replies says "reracking the weapon means in my mind the defendant pulled the trigger when my hands were in the air." Grosskreutz said he didn't believe Rittenhouse "accepted my surrender."

Grosskreutz says "At that moment, I feel like I had to prevent myself from being killed." He says that's why "I closed the distance between him and I. From there, I don't know." Grosskreutz begins stuttering, saying he "never had the opportunity" to disarm Rittenhouse. "I was never trying to kill the defendant."

When asked why he didn't shoot Rittenhouse when he believed the teenager was an active shooter, Grosskreutz replies "That’s not the kind of person I am. That’s not why I was out there. That’s not why I was out there for 75 days previous (acting as medic at protests). That's not why I had up until that point spent my time, my money, my education" in caring for people in medical career. Of being someone who killed another, that is "definitely not something I would want to become."

While saying Grosskreutz was clearly trying not to cry on the stand. Before that, he had remained composed while watching video of his own shooting and very graphic photos of his injury.

Of the injuries, "I lost a large majority of my right bicep."

Bloody photos of Grosskreutz's injuries are shown in court. Binger warns jury the images are "Graphic."

When a prosecutor played graphic video of Grosskreutz's badly injured arm, with much of his bicep torn away by the gunshot, a few jurors seemed to grimace and look away from large monitors outside the jury box.

At the defense table, Rittenhouse took notes when Grosskreutz spoke about the moment he was shot and thought he was about to die. Rittenhouse otherwise displayed little outward emotion as he glanced up at the footage on a table-top monitor.

9:35 a.m.: Prosecutor Binger asks Grosskreutz if he ever, while working as an EMT, had to respond to someone who was shot. He said he had. When asked to describe the experiences.

Grosskreutz took a long time to respond. "There's a lot of blood," he notes, adding how "traumatic" gunshots are to the human body and often the threat to first responders. "It can be very hectic. It definitely doesn't get easier the more you do it."

He's turning to the jury and addressing them directly when he answers questions — something you usually only see with expert witnesses or cops.

Grosskreutz said he attended many protests after George Floyd was killed. Upon responding to first call for a "Medic!" at a protest, Grosskreutz said he and another medically trained friend said they would start volunteering since there were no organized medical response for protesters.

Binger notes, after an objection from the defense over how many questions he's asking about Grosskreutz being an emergency responder, that he is aiming "to draw a contrast between him and the defendant (Rittenhouse)."

Grosskreutz says that he knew Kenosha well, having brought patients to the hospital there before, and that he knew there was a "propensity for violence" during rioting — factors for why he said he came to Kenosha on Aug. 25. He said "that day was like any other day" for having gone armed in Kenosha on Aug. 25. He said he had a Glock pistol that day but his permit had expired at the time of the riots.

Grosskreutz says of the 10 or so patients he treated that night before being shot, the most dire was a young woman hit by a rubber bullet on the inside of the arm.

A Kenosha News photo of Grosskreutz treating someone injured during protests is shown and submitted into evidence.

Grosskreutz said before he was shot he saw Rittenhouse "offering medical assistance" to someone who appeared to have an injured leg. According to Grosskreutz's testimony, he said he saw someone carried onto a Car Source lot, Rittenhouse offer aid, someone else yell something to the effect of "don't let them treat you" and then that person being carried off the lot without Rittenhouse being able to offer any aid.

Later upon cross-examination, Grosskreutz says he did not render aid either.

Grosskreutz was livestreaming a bit during the night. In one video, Ryan Balch — one of the armed men who was with Rittenhouse — is shown at a boarded-up Car Source as a woman yells at them "Protect your property, not the streets!" and another woman yells obscenities at the armed people. Grosskreutz said he doesn't remember hearing any of the armed men be threatened by Rosenbaum, who Grosskreutz said he didn't know, or others.

Grosskreutz confirms he never met Rittenhouse prior to Aug. 25. Seeing him early on in the night, Grosskreutz said he later realized it was odd that Rittenhouse was wearing latex gloves the whole time — by "proper hygiene protocol" medics should put on new gloves before seeing each patient.

Pool report: As Gaige Grosskreutz walked into court in the morning and sat on a spectator bench, Rittenhouse glanced over his shoulder to look at him several times. Rittenhouse appeared attentive once Grosskreutz took the stand, keeping his eyes on Grosskreutz as he testified.

When asked a question by the lead prosecutors, Grosskreutz turns to his left and looks straight at jurors feet away as he answers.

At the start of the day, the judge asked jurors how many jurors were fans of the Green Bay Packers and how many were Chicago Bears fans. About five of the 18 indicated they supported the Bears, with the judge saying that was "about right" for a city so close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

9:26 a.m.: Grosskreutz shares his background in EMT training and working on private ambulance "for a number of years."

9:21 a.m.: Trial is underway once again. First witness to be Gaige Grosskreutz.

Attorneys and judge share a laugh after judge nearly forgot to call in the jury, who were not sequestered over weekend.

9 a.m.: A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice is expected to testify this week as prosecutors near the end of their case in Rittenhouse's murder trial.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse, was shot in the arm moments after Rittenhouse fatally shot two others in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Testimony during the first week of Rittenhouse's trial showed bystanders came to Grosskreutz's aid and placed a tourniquet on his arm before loading him into a vehicle that rushed him to a hospital.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with shooting Grosskreutz and fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber on Aug. 25, 2020. The one-time police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 when he went to Kenosha with an AR-style rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot, but the case has raised polarizing questions about racial justice, policing, firearms and white privilege.

In the first week of Rittenhouse's trial, prosecutors played numerous videos that showed the events of that night from different angles. Jurors heard testimony from people who were with Rittenhouse, as well as from police officers and loved ones of the men who died.

Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who was on the streets of Kenosha carrying his own rifle, testified Friday about Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot. Lackowski said Rosenbaum was acting “belligerently” but did not appear to pose a serious threat.

Lackowski said he considered Rosenbaum a “babbling idiot,” and turned his back and ignored him. He acknowledged that he didn’t see everything that went on between Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum, including their final clash.

Other witnesses testified last week that a “hyperaggressive” Rosenbaum angrily threatened to kill Rittenhouse that night and that Rosenbaum was gunned down after he chased Rittenhouse and lunged for the his rifle.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed as well as an inexperienced teen who misrepresented his age and medical training to others that night. Rittenhouse's lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse feared his weapon would be taken and used against him.

The prosecution suffered a potential blow when Rosenbaum’s fiancée, Kariann Swart, disclosed that he was on medication for bipolar disorder and depression but hadn't filled his prescriptions because the local pharmacy was boarded up due to the unrest — information Rittenhouse’s lawyers could use in their bid to portray Rosenbaum as the aggressor.

On the day he was killed, Rosenbaum, 36, had been released from a Milwaukee hospital. The jury was told that much, but not why he had been admitted — after a suicide attempt.

Rosenbaum’s killing has emerged as one of the most crucial moments that night because it set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse then wounded Grosskreutz,

Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted. The case has stirred furious debate over self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and similar cases.

Two jurors were also dismissed last week. One man was dismissed for potential bias after he told a joke about the Blake shooting to a court security officer, and a woman who is pregnant was dismissed after she said she was experiencing some discomfort. Eighteen jurors remain, and 12 will ultimately be picked to deliberate. — Associated Press

