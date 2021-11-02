Watch live: First witness takes the stand in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Opening statements started Tuesday after a jury was seated Monday evening.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

More coverage:

3:37 p.m.: No video or audio of current person testifying per judge.

3:06 p.m.: Recess after Black's testimony.

2:40 p.m.: Richards says Rittenhouse's mom who was the one who said maybe they should flee the state, to which Black replies in the affirmative. Black convinces Rittenhouse and his mom to go to the police, to not go out of state.

Richards asks, "You wanted Kyle to have the gun, correct?" Black doesn't agree. "It wasn't really a thought in my mind."

Richards affirms that Black didn't tell Rittenhouse he shouldn't have the gun. Richards affirms that Black "wanted the gun for protection."

Black testifies that Rittenhouse was the only person he saw render aid to anyone else.

Black testifies he saw Rittenhouse go running to put out a fire with a fire extinguisher, not long after Black tried telling another man who was with them who was antagonizing protesters with a laser pointer.

Black's the stepfather talked about possibly boarding up windows if rioters came by. Black said he felt safe at the house; didn't think any rioters would come by.

Even though people threw rocks and water bottles and some sort of "gas bomb" at armed groups, Black said he never feared for his life or felt like needing to fire a gun.

On redirect, Black says that if someone were to try to take the AR-15 strapped to his body — Black and Rittenhouse had purchased identical straps — there was no way it could be pulled off or turned to be pointed at the person the gun was strapped too.

2:29 p.m.: Black says he was at the Antioch Police Department when Rittenhouse turned himself in, and was questioned that day.

Black testifies he rendered aid to someone who suffered a gash to someone's hand and helped put out fires.

Black says it would have been "impossible" to turn Rittenhouse into Kenosha Police that night. Before driving down to Antioch, Rittenhouse was "hysterical."

2:23 p.m.: Defense begins cross examination.

Black says that he and Rittenhouse considered themselves "brothers" and were "good friends."

Black says "it never really clicked" that Rittenhouse should not have had access to the gun that night.

Defense Attorney Mark Richards is trying to argue that Black's story has changed, noting that Black and Rittenhouse bought slings for their firearms together but then later says Rittenhouse unplanned and without permission got the gun for himself from Black's stepfather's safe.

2:16 p.m.: Black says he didn't know Rittenhouse was the one who fired the shots until he got the phone call of Rittenhouse saying "I shot someone, I shot someone" then immediately hanging up.

They ran into each other nearby. Black says Rittenhouse looked scared, was pale and "sweating a lot." Black says that Rittenhouse didn't say anything about himself being attacked.

Black took Rittenhouse home to Antioch, advising him to turn himself in.

After getting to their place in Antioch, there was nobody there, but Rittenhouse's mom and sisters showed up 15 minutes later.

At first there was a discussion that Rittenhouse flee the state, but Black advised Rittenhouse to turn himself in.

Prosecutor asks Black if Rittenhouse had ever worked as an EMT or paramedic, and Black replies "no" to the questions.

Prosecutor confirms with Black that Black is not getting anything in exchange for testifying, since Black is facing criminal charges for providing gun to Rittenhouse, who was then 17 years old.

Black says he saw some injuries to Rittenhouse's head, and that Rittenhouse said "his head hurt" after the shootings.

Later on in the night, protesters began throwing rocks at the armed individuals at the Car Source. Black says he wasn't at risk of "great bodily harm" and didn't think about firing his gun at them.

2:03 p.m.: Black says that he and Rittenhouse didn't know any of the people who came from out of town to "help" defend Car Source locations.

Black says he would be "safer" on top of one of the buildings. He didn't want to be "caught up" in potential violence down below.

Prosecutor asks if Black would have felt less safe on the ground and Black replies in the affirmative. Of being on the ground, Black says "it was not a safe place to be at all." He says the crowd was "saying a lot of threats, throwing a lot of things." He says threats were directed at "us" as well as the police and others in the crowd.

1:44 p.m.: Black says Rittenhouse got the gun himself from Black's stepfather's home; he did not have permission to take it since he was still 17, but Black didn't stop him. They went out together while armed in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse then started going through the house looking for medical supplies.

Black says that he and Rittenhouse met the owner of Car Source — identified as "Sam" — on the morning of the shootings, then met him again later in the day.

Black says that one of the Car Source locations they were defending did not have all of its cars burned up; just some damage.

1:27 p.m.: Dominick Black, 20, takes the stand.

He talks about becoming friends with Kyle Rittenhouse — "going to the lake, hunting" — when Black was dating Rittenhouse's sister.

Black says he bought the AR-15 for Rittenhouse under the agreement that Rittenhouse couldn't use have it until he was 18. "It was more under the lines that he would be 18 soon ... It wouldn't be his until he was 18 ... From then on, it (the AR-15) stayed at my house."

Black says that Rittenhouse used the AR-15 several times to shoot clay pigeons on Black's family's property "in a big open field" in Ladysmith.

12:26 p.m.: Lunch break. From pool reports:

As defense attorney Mark Richards displayed photos and brief video clips from the night of the shootings, Rittenhouse leaned on his elbows to view the images on a desktop monitor. He sat ramrod straight as audio of shots the fired was played for jurors. Rittenhouse occasionally turned toward jurors, seeming to scrutinize their reactions.

Jurors watched on a 4-by-3 foot TV screen set up just outside the jury box, some panelists straining their necks to get a better views.

Tensions seemed to fray at times between lawyers and prosecutors.

Earlier, during a morning recess and with the judge out of the courtroom, Binger and Richards quarreled briefly about the admissibility of evidence, including personal records of Rosenbaum.

"You opened the door" to new evidence, Richards said. "No I didn't," Binger shot back.

As the judge readjourned and with jurors still out of the room, Richards shook his head as Binger told the judge that the defense was seeking to enter evidence about Rosenbaum seeking mental health.

12:19 p.m.: Lead Defense Attorney Mark Richards breaks down shooting of Huber and Grosskreutz using frames from videos showing Rittenhouse being knocked to his back and other people's hands on Rittenhouse's gun on Sheridan Road.

Richards argues Rittenhouse only pointed his gun at people who were chasing him to get them away from him, except for those who threatened harm.

Richards notes that Rittenhouse "wanted" to turn himself into Kenosha Police that night but was turned away; Richards says that the KPD tried to pepper spray Rittenhouse, but missed him and told him to go home.

"He didn't endanger those other individuals," Richards argues.

"Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself, protected his firearm so it couldn't be taken and used against him or other people," Richards tells jury, saying people who "attacked him (Rittenhouse) in the street like an animal."

12:07 p.m.: "He's trying to get away from the individual," Richards says of Rittenhouse running away from Rosenbaum prior to the shots being fired.

Richards says Rosenbaum "dove for Kyle Rittenhouse's gun" after yelling "F*** you!"

Richards notes that Rittenhouse was not under any "obligation" to render aid to Rosenbaum, defending Rittenhouse's actions for running away. "Discretion is the better part of valor," Richards adds.

"All he wanted to do was get to the police," Richards says of Rittenhouse, "but the mob was closing in."

11:53 a.m.: Richards says the n-word out loud to quote Rosenbaum, who allegedly yelled "Shoot me (n-word), shoot me (n-word)" at Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

When Rittenhouse is being chased after the shooting of Rosenbaum, Richards uses the word "attack" several times to describe the actions of Huber, Grosskreutz and others; says their behavior was "marauding."

"Trying to separate the head from the body," Richards says of Huber's actions, swinging a weighty skateboard at Rittenhouse. "You'll see ... what Mr. Huber was trying to do."

Richards says that Huber's girlfriend repeatedly refused to turn over the skateboard.

Rosenbaum "was the one who lit the fuse that night," Richards states.

Richards continues arguing that Rittenhouse "doesn't want trouble" after Rittenhouse walked away from a confrontation prior to shootings.

11:50 a.m.: Responding to assertion that Rittenhouse was only person who shot anyone in Kenosha that night, Richards says "Kyle Rittenhouse is the only person who was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum."

Richards notes that Rosenbaum set a dumpster on fire, the fire (which was "very close" to a gas station) was put out, Rosenbaum "became enraged."

Richards says that Rosenbaum "arms himself with a chain ... a rather heavy chain."

11:48 a.m.: Richards says Rittenhouse has "strong ties" to Kenosha, saying that Rittenhouse's father lives here in addition to having worked as lifeguard at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie.

11:46 a.m.: Jury is back in the room. Defense Attorney Mark Richards of Racine begins his opening statement.

"We have two very different outlooks on the events of Aug. 25, 2020," Richards said.

11:35 a.m.: Now the prosecution and defense are arguing about how much of Rosenbaum's history can be brought up before the jury. Rosenbaum had been in a hospital for mental help and had a no-contact order with a woman, which defense wants to bring up but prosecution wants to keep out.

"A backdoor way of attacking his character," prosecution says of defense's desire to bring up the background of the dead man.

11:29 a.m.: Prosecution calls defense's plan to bring up approximately 40 pieces of evidence in opening statements "highly unusual," and raises concern that defense is presenting too much evidence in opening statements before the primary trial itself — with witnesses et. al.

"Witnesses should be presenting evidence," prosecution says in objection.

Judge sides with defense. "This is an acceptable way ... to make an opening statement." Judge notes "this is a record number" of things to be presented in opening statement, but will not disallow it.

Judge calls on defense for opening statement to be "brief and informative." When defense attorney says his opening statement shouldn't be any longer than the prosecution's, judge replies "Bless you," with a chuckle.

11:20 a.m.: After a short break, with the jury out of the room, defense lays out videos and photos it plans to show, including a video of Rosenbaum allegedly having picked up a chain, referred to as a "weapon" by a defense attorney.

Other evidence allegedly includes someone kicking Rittenhouse "in the head," and of Huber "holding back" Rosenbaum during an altercation.

Pool report: Several jurors listened with grim expressions, some sporting frowns and keeping their arms folded firmly across their chests. Others leaned forward, furrowing their brows as they listened to the state's account of the shootings. Facemasks aren't required in the courthouse, though a few jurors wore them.

Rittenhouse looked on in apparent calm in a dark pinstripe suit and tie. He occasionally fidgeted with a water bottle or glanced toward the jury box. His mom, Wendy Rittenhouse, sat behind him on a nearby spectators' bench.

10:49 a.m.: Binger asserts that members of the crowd — among them Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz — who ran after Rittenhouse following the killing of Rosenbaum believed that the teenager "was an active shooter." He asks jury to "keep that in mind" as proceedings go forward.

10:48 a.m.: Binger notes that Rittenhouse claimed to be a medic throughout the night, but after Rosenbaum was shot "he offers no aid."

10:45 a.m.: Rosenbaum suffered five wounds from four bullets, all allegedly from Rittenhouse's gun, Binger says based on expected testimony from medical examiner. Two shots were fired as Rosenbaum was falling to the ground, including the fatal shot, Binger says.

10:43 a.m.: Binger says that FBI infrared aerial video will show Rittenhouse following Rosenbaum.

10:41 a.m.: Koerri Elijah, a well-loved Kenosha man and livestreamer, is due to testify, Binger says.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Elijah wrote "Well today’s the day I have to testify at the Rittenhouse trial. I’ll be live later to finally unpack my thoughts."

10:40 a.m.: Binger says that "nobody seems to take (Joseph Rosenbaum) as a serious threat" as he was agitating other armed men in Kenosha. Binger notes that none of the other armed people hurt him, pushing away the 5-foot-3 man and ignoring him.

Rosenbaum would later be killed by Rittenhouse.

10:33 a.m.: Binger says that Black and Rittenhouse talked to an owner of Car Source about defending the property, even though its used cars had been already burned, as had its building.

Binger argues that after the crowd had moved on from Car Source, but Rittenhouse and another man "cross the police line" on Sheridan Road, ending up among crowd of protesters who, as Binger put it, did not see the armed people as an "ally."

10:30 a.m.: Dominick Black, the person who bought Rittenhouse's AR-15 even though Rittenhouse was 17, was dating Rittenhouse's sister, Binger said.

Black is due to testify first in the trial.

10:27 a.m.: Binger lays out that, for self-defense to be proven, it must be "reasonable" for the defendant to believe that his life, or someone else's, were in danger, and/or that great bodily harm was likely without taking action. Binger plans to argue that Rittenhouse's actions were not reasonable.

10:24 a.m.: "Life is more important than property," Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argues in opening statement prosecuting Rittenhouse. "Like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to Kenosha ... and contributed to that chaos ... caused many (Kenoshans) to fear for their safety...

"The only person who killed anyone was (pointing to the defendant) Kyle Rittenhouse."

Binger notes that there's not much disagreement over the evidence: there's no question that Rittenhouse shot or killed anyone — such is accepted by all parties.

9:45 a.m.: The jury has entered the courtroom.

9:30 a.m.: The jury is not yet in the courtroom. Attorneys and the judge are arguing over how the jury will be instructed on specific counts, particularly regarding the laws around self-defense. It's a technical moment that appears in many if not all most or all jury trials that is rarely paid attention to by the public — except in major cases like this one.

8 a.m. The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.

About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried that they couldn't be fair. Others worried about their personal safety — "No one wants to be sitting in this chair," one woman said — but the 20-member panel was finally set by early evening.

The jury in the politically charged case must decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was engaged in vigilantism when the 17-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in August 2020, killing two men and wounding a third.

The jury includes 12 jurors and eight alternates; 11 are women and nine are men. Jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not immediately provide a racial breakdown of the group.

Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois during unrest that broke out after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two previous nights marked by arson, gunfire and the ransacking of businesses.

The now-18-year-old Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree homicide, the most serious charge against him.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse across a parking lot and threw a plastic bag at him shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. Moments later, as Rittenhouse was running down a street, he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin.

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse but not the actual shooting. Video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse before he was shot. Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse faces two homicide counts and one of attempted homicide, along with charges of reckless endangering and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. — Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0