Watch live: Second week of Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Nov. 1 and opening statements the following day.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

9:35 a.m.: Prosecutor Binger asks Grosskreutz if he ever, while working as an EMT, had to respond to someone who was shot. He said he had. When asked to describe the experiences.

Grosskreutz took a long time to respond. "There's a lot of blood," he notes, adding how "traumatic" gunshots are to the human body and often the threat to first responders. "It can be very hectic. It definitely doesn't get easier the more you do it."

Grosskreutz said he attended many protests after George Floyd was killed. Upon responding to first call for a "Medic!" at a protest, Grosskreutz said he and another medically trained friend said they would start volunteering since there were no organized medical response for protesters.

Binger notes, after an objection from the defense over how many questions he's asking about Grosskreutz being an emergency responder, that he is aiming "to draw a contrast between him and the defendant (Rittenhouse)."

Grosskreutz says that he knew Kenosha well, having brought patients to the hospital there before, and that he knew there was a "propensity for violence" during rioting — factors for why he said he came to Kenosha on Aug. 25. He said "that day was like any other day" for having gone armed in Kenosha on Aug. 25. He said he had a handgun that day but his permit had expired at the time of the riots.

Grosskreutz says of the 10 or so patients he treated that night before being shot, the most dire was a young woman hit by a rubber bullet on the inside of the arm.

A Kenosha News photo of Grosskreutz treating someone injured during protests is shown and submitted into evidence.

Grosskreutz said before he was shot he saw Rittenhouse "offering medical assistance" to someone who appeared to have an injured leg. According to Grosskreutz's testimony, he said he saw someone carried onto a Car Source lot, Rittenhouse offer aid, someone else yell something to the effect of "don't let them treat you" and then that person being carried off the lot without Rittenhouse being able to offer any aid.

Grosskreutz was livestreaming a bit during the night. In one video, Ryan Balch — one of the armed men who was with Rittenhouse — is shown at a boarded-up Car Source as a woman yells at them "Protect your property, not the streets!" and another woman yells obscenities at the armed people. Grosskreutz said he doesn't remember hearing any of the armed men be threatened by Rosenbaum, who Grosskreutz said he didn't know, or others.

Grosskreutz confirms he never met Rittenhouse prior to Aug. 25. Seeing him early on in the night, Grosskreutz said he later realized it was odd that Rittenhouse was wearing latex gloves the whole time — by "proper hygiene protocol" medics should put on new gloves before seeing each patient.

Pool report: As Gaige Grosskreutz walked into court in the morning and sat on a spectator bench, Rittenhouse glanced over his shoulder to look at him several times. Rittenhouse appeared attentive once Grosskreutz took the stand, keeping his eyes on Grosskreutz as he testified.

When asked a question by the lead prosecutors, Grosskreutz turns to his left and looks straight at jurors feet away as he answers.

At the start of the day, the judge asked jurors how many jurors were fans of the Green Bay Packers and how many were Chicago Bears fans. About five of the 18 indicated they supported the Bears, with the judge saying that was "about right" for a city so close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

9:26 a.m.: Grosskreutz shares his background in EMT training and working on private ambulance "for a number of years."

9:21 a.m.: Trial is underway once again. First witness to be Gaige Grosskreutz.

Attorneys and judge share a laugh after judge nearly forgot to call in the jury, who were not sequestered over weekend.

9 a.m.: A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice is expected to testify this week as prosecutors near the end of their case in Rittenhouse's murder trial.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse, was shot in the arm moments after Rittenhouse fatally shot two others in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Testimony during the first week of Rittenhouse's trial showed bystanders came to Grosskreutz's aid and placed a tourniquet on his arm before loading him into a vehicle that rushed him to a hospital.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with shooting Grosskreutz and fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber on Aug. 25, 2020. The one-time police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 when he went to Kenosha with an AR-style rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the demonstrations that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot, but the case has raised polarizing questions about racial justice, policing, firearms and white privilege.

In the first week of Rittenhouse's trial, prosecutors played numerous videos that showed the events of that night from different angles. Jurors heard testimony from people who were with Rittenhouse, as well as from police officers and loved ones of the men who died.

Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who was on the streets of Kenosha carrying his own rifle, testified Friday about Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot. Lackowski said Rosenbaum was acting “belligerently” but did not appear to pose a serious threat.

Lackowski said he considered Rosenbaum a “babbling idiot,” and turned his back and ignored him. He acknowledged that he didn’t see everything that went on between Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum, including their final clash.

Other witnesses testified last week that a “hyperaggressive” Rosenbaum angrily threatened to kill Rittenhouse that night and that Rosenbaum was gunned down after he chased Rittenhouse and lunged for the his rifle.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed as well as an inexperienced teen who misrepresented his age and medical training to others that night. Rittenhouse's lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse feared his weapon would be taken and used against him.

The prosecution suffered a potential blow when Rosenbaum’s fiancée, Kariann Swart, disclosed that he was on medication for bipolar disorder and depression but hadn't filled his prescriptions because the local pharmacy was boarded up due to the unrest — information Rittenhouse’s lawyers could use in their bid to portray Rosenbaum as the aggressor.

On the day he was killed, Rosenbaum, 36, had been released from a Milwaukee hospital. The jury was told that much, but not why he had been admitted — after a suicide attempt.

Rosenbaum’s killing has emerged as one of the most crucial moments that night because it set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse then wounded Grosskreutz,

Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted. The case has stirred furious debate over self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and similar cases.

Two jurors were also dismissed last week. One man was dismissed for potential bias after he told a joke about the Blake shooting to a court security officer, and a woman who is pregnant was dismissed after she said she was experiencing some discomfort. Eighteen jurors remain, and 12 will ultimately be picked to deliberate. — Associated Press

