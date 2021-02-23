WATCH NOW: Artist Candida Deree melds science and art to create fused glass pieces

As much science as art, the process uses the extreme heat of a kiln to fuse two or more glass pieces to form a single piece. Different types of glass melt at different temperatures measured in COE, or coefficient of expansion.

Last spring, Deree began selling her artwork in a booth at the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market and had her own pop-up shop in downtown Waterloo during the holidays. The artist also creates commissioned pieces.

This spring, Deree will teach beginning fused glass classes at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Participants will design earrings and matching pendants in a class that meets March 3 and 10. She’ll teach a class on making sun catchers April 18. WCA has purchased a glass kiln to make the classes possible.

“I love the medium. I want to make it fun and simple for students. There’s something special about the connection you make creating something yourself. There’s a pride in learning the techniques and leaving with something that you made,” explained Deree, who has a bachelor of fine arts degree from Iowa State University.

“I believe we all have an artist in us. It’s just finding it within ourselves. I love the creative process and sharing my love for it. There are no boundaries.”