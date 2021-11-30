Watch Now: Buy or sell? Nebraska students learn the rewards (and risks) of investing

Traders in neon-green vests weave through a crowd of well-dressed high school students, busy as bees tapping away at their handheld touch screens.

Amid the frenzied activity, a trio of seniors from Lincoln Pius X High School -- Aly Woita, Tenley Heimes and Payton Tuttle -- flags one of them down. They explain they'd like to buy hundreds of shares of Star Food Company, an enterprise that has recently gone public after completing a multimillion-dollar merger.

"It's at $16 a share, and we think it will go up," Woita says with all the confidence of a Wall Street investor.

With the flick of a wrist, the trader records the purchase and moves on.

For the space of two hours on Tuesday morning, transactions like these are completed in a conference room at Nebraska Innovation Campus that has been transformed into a frenetic stock exchange floor complete with tickers and calculators and slips of paper scribbled with orders.

But the millions of dollars exchanging hands aren't real.

These students from across the state are here buying and selling mock shares as part of the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, in which teams compete to build the largest portfolio over a simulated trading period.

"It's stressful," the three Pius X seniors say in unison as they busily jot down share counts and dollar figures.

And it's easy to see why.

The conference room-turned-stock exchange is a flurry of activity when the trading bell signals a new day. Teams -- both in-person and virtual -- have $1 million to invest in shares of fictitious and sponsored companies over two months (each day lasts 60 seconds).

The students fight for the attention of traders -- volunteers in vests who record the transactions -- while trying to follow the fast-moving figures on ticker screens around the room. The simulation includes news events, too, that can swing the market.

"I think it's as real life to trading on the stock market as you're going to get," said Barb Shanahan, who brought 12 of her business students from Wahoo Public Schools to Lincoln.

Those included Wahoo seniors Ben Thrasher, Colin Ludvik, Gavin Pokorny and freshman Sam Marxsen, who decided to diversify their portfolio. They invested in cryptocurrency (a Dogecoin knockoff called Pupper Coin); an oddly familiar-sounding technology company called Heyward Parker; and Firespring, a local company and one of the event's sponsors.

They see another company they like and decide to dish out more money for shares. But the four start to learn the risks of investing, too, when their portfolio takes a hit later on.

"You can't always trust the stock market," Marxsen jokes. "Sometimes you have to take chances."

In the end, a team competing virtually from Yutan took the top prize, followed by teams from Lincoln Southeast and Ashland-Greenwood. The top three finishers get to compete at the national competition, while the top two receive scholarship money to UNL.

A group of Ryan Psota's students from Pius X won last year when the event was virtual. This year, it was nice to be back in person, he said.

"I think it's a real beneficial experience for the kids to get some hands-on work with collaboration and looking at trends and seeing how the real-life market works," said Psota, who brings his senior economics students to the event each year. "They really enjoy the competition, and just getting to see them interact with one another and making real-life decisions is important."

Getting a taste of how the stock market works can be hard to understand at first, Psota said.

"Some of it's a crapshoot early on, and they don't know how diversified to be, or if they've been on one stock and it starts going south, how soon do they sell it?" he said. "Those kinds of things are interesting for them to figure out."

Around 350 students competed in person, while more than 650 video-conferenced into the event, according to Tera Norris, president of Junior Achievement's Lincoln division.

The disruption caused by the pandemic last year has actually been a blessing in disguise, Norris said, since it opened up virtual options for schools from across the state looking to compete.

"It's really the best of both worlds," she said.

And while the event might look slightly different, kids are still taking away the same key skills they've always learned from the event: How to invest, make personal finance decisions and pursue a solid career.

These are skills that might not always be emphasized in the classroom, said Nick Castner, a volunteer who helped emcee the event.

"We should teach more real-world skills ... and this reflects really closely with how the stock market works," he said. "It's been a tough few years for high school students (because of the pandemic), and just having them excited about a real-world activity and something they can take with them is just wonderful."

