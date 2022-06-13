 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Cyclists finish 40th Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

BRAN, 6.11

Cyclists finish the Bike Ride Across Nebraska on Saturday in Wahoo.

WAHOO — Sweaty and exhausted, but also smiling, cyclists put their kickstands down here after an eventful week of riding through Nebraska.

After a few years’ delay because of COVID-19 concerns, participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) celebrated the end of its 40th ride Saturday morning at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.

The ride gives cyclists a chance to discover the hidden wonders of the state.

To account for its two canceled years, the organization is calling this ride number “40.2.” Fluorescent jerseys worn by cyclists have the number displayed on the front.

BRAN, 6.11

Cyclist fuel up with food and drinks provided by Boy Scout Troop 140 as part of the finish of Bike Ride Across Nebraska on Saturday in Wahoo.

The ride began in Alliance and made pit stops in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward and Shelby. In all, cyclists trekked more than 500 miles through farmland, the Sandhills and welcoming communities.

Towns where riders stayed overnight provided a place to rest and often a meal for the cyclists, BRAN President Doug Scherlie said. In return, funds raised by the organization were allocated to a scholarship fund for students in the host towns.

BRAN, 6.11

Cyclists walk to the food and hydration station at the finish of the Bike Ride Across Nebraska Saturday in Wahoo.

Scherlie gets excited each year to hear how participants have experienced Nebraska terrain in a new way.

“It helps the riders to go out and see the beauty in Nebraska. … It isn't the flyover state that everybody likes to tag,” Scherlie said. “They see firsthand some of the areas that they never would probably go into otherwise.”

BRAN, 6.11

Cyclists finish the Bike Ride Across Nebraska on Saturday in Wahoo.

Riders slept in tents or inside an RV provided by BRAN. A shower trailer followed the group, so cyclists could keep clean after a long day on the road. A coffee truck was present to ensure riders were fully caffeinated.

While the event mostly attracts riders from the Cornhusker State, Julie Faulkner and Melanie Chicoine from Marion, Arkansas, were glad to take part. Faulkner grew up in Cairo, Nebraska, and had always wanted to participate. She convinced Chicoine to tag along.

Chicoine said her first trip to Nebraska did not disappoint.

BRAN, 6.11

Cyclists leave their bikes while they mingle under the shade during the finish of the Bike Ride Across Nebraska Saturday in Wahoo.

“I really love going to the western side because it's like you're in cowboy country,” she said. “It just seems so peaceful. The experience helps you get away from everything.”

But the biggest highlight, more than the scenery, Faulkner said, was the connections they made along the way.

“People are so very nice here, too,” Faulkner said. "We really love coming to visit. The people are the most important thing.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

