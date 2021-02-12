WATCH NOW: Deputy injured in morning crash with semi in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa – A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash with a semi early Friday.

The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. amid slick roads that have kept emergency officials busy with accidents and vehicles sliding off the roads.

Details of the collision weren’t available, but it involved a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a tractor trailer on Fletcher Avenue at Highway 218 off ramp stoplight.

Emergency officials at the scene said the deputy was conscious and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The patrol vehicle was a total loss.

Officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue said the have been responding to numerous accidents on Highway 218 as temperatures remained below zero degrees Friday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0