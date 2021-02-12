 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Deputy injured in morning crash with semi in Waterloo
View Comments

WATCH NOW: Deputy injured in morning crash with semi in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO, Iowa – A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash with a semi early Friday.

The accident happened around 8:45 a.m. amid slick roads that have kept emergency officials busy with accidents and vehicles sliding off the roads.

Details of the collision weren’t available, but it involved a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a tractor trailer on Fletcher Avenue at Highway 218 off ramp stoplight.

Emergency officials at the scene said the deputy was conscious and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The patrol vehicle was a total loss.

Officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue said the have been responding to numerous accidents on Highway 218 as temperatures remained below zero degrees Friday morning.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense: Trial is 'constitutional cancel culture'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News