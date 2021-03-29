WATCH NOW: Dola dolls bring joy, calm to dementia patients

It all started with Kaylee Ciavarelli's Grandma Dola.

Kaylee's mother, who works at the same Northwood nursing home where Grandma Dola lives, told Kaylee that her grandma had taken to complaining about another resident and how she was neglecting her "baby," and that it needed to be taken away.

Grandma Dola has dementia, a loss of judgment and memory that makes functioning in daily life difficult, and it was clear she thought the doll the other resident had was real, according to Kaylee's mom.

That's when Kaylee made it her mission to get her grandma a "baby" of her own.

Doll therapy

There are not many studies that have been done on the efficacy of doll therapy on long-term care facility residents with Alzheimer's and dementia, according to a Kaiser Health News story. But some has shown it to reduce anxiety and the need for medication.

It is controversial in that some experts believe the use of dolls infantilizes the patients more than other therapies like music or art or puzzles that encourage critical thinking.