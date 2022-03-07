Watch now: Dozens gather at Nebraska Capitol to rally for peace in Ukraine

About 100 people, many carrying signs and adorned with blue and gold ribbons, gathered on the steps of the state capitol building Sunday in support of peace in Ukraine.

Nebraskans for Peace, along with other organizations, rallied community members to gather for a Global Day of Action to stop the war in Ukraine, which was invaded 11 days ago by Russian forces.

On Sunday, those in attendance listened quietly to speakers and urged those driving along on K Street to honk their horns in support of their cause.

Many of the drivers did just that. The light Sunday traffic featured a number of blaring horns, of which were greeted by shows of gratitude from those at the capitol.

The signs featured any number of messages from "Stop the Bombing" to "We Want Peace" to "Stop the War, Feed the Poor."

