Watch now: Hundreds protest abortion ruling on Sunday in Davenport

Sharon Kendall-Dunn, dressed in a Handmaid's Tale costume, stood beside her friend, Karen Dixon, a registered Republican, at an abortion-rights protest Sunday in Davenport, joining hundreds of other people.

The two friends agree they don't see eye-to-eye on everything in politics, but when Kendall-Dunn saw Dixon post a comment on Facebook lamenting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Friday to strike down Roe v. Wade, she asked if Dixon wanted to attend a protest with her Sunday in central Davenport. Dixon said yes.

They were two of a few hundred protesters and local Democratic candidates Sunday at Vander Veer Park after the U.S. Supreme Court's polarizing decision that the anti-abortion movement praised as life-saving and left others fearful and angry that 50 years of precedent upholding abortion access was gone. Speakers urged attendees to get friends and neighbors to the polls and to volunteer with groups and candidates that support abortion access.

"Friday shocked me," Dixon said. "I think it's going to be the game-changer for me. I'm not pro-abortion — I don't think anybody is — but I think it should be kept legal, I think it should be kept safe and I think that that should be a decision that a woman who's bearing a pregnancy makes with her medical specialty team."

Dixon lived in Bettendorf for 30 years but is planning to switch her residency to Florida, likely where she'll vote in the next election. She said she'd voted for Republicans consistently in the past, drawn to the party's ideals of small government but has supported Libertarians, too, including Gary Johnson in the 2016 presidential election.

"And I think it's going to be enough of a game-changer for me that I won't be going the way that I voted in the past, especially when it (the ruling) seems to be the tip of the iceberg," Dixon added.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned several federal protections for abortion, reversing the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, and allowing states to put restrictions on abortion before the point of "fetal viability."

The decision does not change Iowa or Illinois' abortion access immediately. Iowa did not pass a so-called trigger law that would've banned abortion immediately or with quick state action once Roe v. Wade was overturned. Other states, such as South Dakota and Missouri, did. Illinois lawmakers in 2017 repealed a decades-old provision that would've reverted the Land of Lincoln to a pre-Roe law criminalizing abortion.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research center, 26 states are likely to ban abortion, and 13 states have trigger laws in the books.

But the U.S. court's ruling comes just after the Iowa Supreme Court overruled a 2018 decision that found the state's constitution protected a fundamental right to abortion.

Combined, the federal and state rulings open the door for Iowa lawmakers to do more to prevent abortions, and Iowa Republicans, who are in control of the governor's office and the two legislative chambers, are likely to support doing so. Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, praised the high court for upholding that "all human beings, without exception, are created equal."

"By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment,” Reynolds said in a statement. “But the fight for life is not over. As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”

Scott County Supervisor and Democratic candidate for House District 97 Ken Croken, who organized the protest, told the crowd that although no access in Iowa was immediately lost, access to abortion would be on the ballot in November.

"We have the opportunity to lose everything. On November 8, if we return to Des Moines a general assembly that is not committed to reproductive freedom, marriage equality, access to contraception, safe abortion services, same sex intimacy, a whole myriad of freedoms that are ours, because we claim them, they could be lost to us."

Croken is referring to Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion, that some fear could lead to the supreme court revisiting other cases to strike down protections to same-sex marriage and access to contraception.

Already, Iowa bans abortions after 20 weeks post-fertilization, or 22 weeks after the last menstrual cycle.

Reynolds signed a ban of most abortions after six weeks, but it was struck down permanently by the courts.

One speaker was Carolyn Martin, a retired OB/GYN who lives in Bettendorf. The impending decision to overturn Roe, she said, prompted her and another doctor to organize a women's equity forum as part of a group called Progressive Action for the Common Good, or PACG.

Martin said she hoped attendees walked away from the rally knowing they could vote and get involved in electing leaders who were supportive of abortion access.

"Even though this decision came out, it is not something that has to be established law; we have a way to take control of our lives back, and it may require amending the Constitution, but that's not completely out of reach. I think people have woken up enough to realize their rights are being trampled."

Three students at Davenport Central High School attended the protest on Sunday.

Marley Nees, who'll be 18 in October, plans to vote in November election.

"There's way more important things we could be focusing on than banning abortion," Nees said, pointing to legislative restrictions on guns in an effort to tamp down gun violence and mass shootings.

Keamiah King, another Davenport Central student, called the Supreme Court's decision "heartbreaking." She paints and draws, and tries to imbue her art with messages of the politics of the moment and said she fears further decisions could erase constitutionally protected rights to same-sex marriage and contraception.

"Even if it's something we haven't experienced ourselves, it's still something that's important to us because we're going to have to grow up with that," she said.

