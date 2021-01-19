WATCH NOW: Iowa native performing with U.S. Marine Band at 'unique' inauguration

Susan Rider is expecting Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden to be "very unique" compared with the five prior ceremonies she has performed at.
But the Cedar Falls native – a master gunnery sergeant with the United States Marine Band – said that won't change the important symbolism as America's 46th president starts his term in office.
"Certainly, I think the state of our world has dictated that this inauguration has a different look to it and feel to it," said Rider, 53, who plays trumpet and cornet in the band.
That's largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led organizers to impose severe limitations on attendance at the ceremony. In addition, officials have tightened security at the outdoor event because of the lingering threat from right-wing extremists who attacked the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
"The President’s Own" U.S. Marine Band has performed at inauguration festivities for more than 200 years. Rider is one 60 members of the band who will be part of Wednesday's inaugural ceremony – 59 musicians and the director.
Unlike prior inaugurations, the swearing-in ceremony is the only time the band will perform. The inaugural parade and balls will not take place as they have in the past. The Marine Band typically plays during the parade and one of the balls.
"That will definitely make this year's inauguration very unique just because of the changes to the day itself," Rider noted.
"But I would also say that I think the spirit of the ceremony will still be there," she said. "To me, this ceremony is the bedrock of who we are as a democracy. So that feeling about the ceremony is still there, for certain."
Rider said she is "very proud" to be "part of the symbolism that the ceremony represents. ... There's musical symbolism that the band brings to this."
For example, she noted, this will be the first time that "Hail to the Chief" is played for Biden, who will be the new commander-in-chief of the U.S. military. And it will be the first time that "Hail Columbia," the traditional song of the vice president, is played for Kamala Harris, the nation's incoming vice president.
"Also, it really gives us the opportunity to celebrate American composers," said Rider, of the songs that are performed. "I like that aspect, that the band can bring the arts into this ceremony."
During the inaugural prelude to the swearing-in ceremony, the Marine Band is premiering three songs written for the event. Those include "Fanfare for Democracy" by James Stephenson, "Fanfare Politeia" by Kimberly Archer and "Fanfare for Tomorrow" by Peter Boyer.
Rider joined the band in 1997 and was part of her first inauguration in 2001. She played in the ceremonies at the start of presidential terms for George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
The daughter of Paul and Carole Rider, she started her musical instruction at age 10. Her father is a retired University of Northern Iowa professor who leads the Saints Jazz Band, a mainstay at the Cedar Basin Music Festival and other summer concert series.
Rider graduated in 1985 from Northern University High School in Cedar Falls. She has a bachelor’s degree from UNI as well as a master’s degree and a doctorate of music in brass pedagogy from Indiana University. She now lives in Lorton, Virginia.
Following the inaugural address, the Marine Band will accompany Lady Gaga as she sings "The Star-Spangled Banner." The band has been working with her in preparation for Wednesday's event.
"Historically, the band has done that through the different inaugurations," said Rider, of working with a guest performer.
"I think she is definitely a great talent and a great artist," she added. Like past guest performers, Lady Gaga has been "really gracious and really wonderful to work with. And so that's all been really good experiences for us."