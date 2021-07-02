WATCH NOW: Iowa-themed tux made of Duck Tape could win teen a $10,000 scholarship

He entered the Stuck at Prom scholarship contest because he likes art and dislikes English.

“I didn’t have to write an essay for this one,” he said, smiling. “I’m a creative person. I’m a good student, but English is my worst subject.”

Casey’s parents encouraged him early on to apply for scholarships. He graduated from Jesup High in May and will attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the fall where he’ll study ministry and leadership. Private college is an expensive endeavor, and Tom and Kay Alferink left it to their son to find scholarships to help pay for it.

Kay Alferink didn’t know Casey was working on his Duck Tape tux until he was well into the process. When she saw his work, she was astonished.

“I’ve always known he was artistic, but this blew my mind,” she said. “It’s so detailed and colorful. He worked so hard on it, and I’m so proud of him.”

Hundreds of students across the country submitted photos and videos of their Duck prom designs. A panel of judges narrowed the field to 10 finalists based on workmanship, originality, use of colors, accessories and use of Duck brand duct tape.