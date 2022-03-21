Watch now: It's ACT week for high school juniors, and John Baylor has tips to improve your scores

What’s John Baylor’s No. 1 piece of advice for students studying for the ACT? It’s plastered on the royal-blue T-shirts he gives to his students.

“Hammer the grammar.”

This time of year, Baylor — well known as the radio voice of Husker volleyball — has students hanging on his every word in classes that promise to boost exam scores. All high school juniors in Nebraska are gearing up to take the test that could help them earn thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Baylor’s company OnToCollege promises pupils a typical jump of 3-5 points, with one of his student's most successful improvement being 11 points.

Those types of score improvements are possible for anyone, Baylor said. ACT scores are only partly based on natural gifts. The test-taking skills, grammar rules and practice questions he reviews in his class can impact students' scores greatly.

“There’s a very strong correlation between outcomes and effort," he said. "Usually, disappointing scores are the result of a pretty casual approach to school and a casual approach to test-taking.”

Deb Selby of OnToCollege said inspiring students to put in the leg work isn’t hard for Baylor.

“His teaching is very motivating and very energetic, and that’s his personality,” she said. “He’s quirky, but they (students) like that. It’s different. It’s not somebody who’s stiff out of the box.”

Not surprisingly, Baylor is no stranger to being in front of people. Before his career as a test prep instructor, he went to Los Angeles in 1991 to become an actor.

The highlight of his acting career was appearing in the background of a Spanish champagne commercial with actress Sharon Stone.

Eventually, the glitz and glamour of the Southern California lifestyle wore off, and after 2 1/2 years, Baylor moved back to Nebraska. He followed his other passion — sportscasting — to KLIN radio.

He's been the voice of Husker volleyball on the radio for 28 years.

However, it wasn’t until 1994 that Baylor introduced a hesitant Lincoln community to the service he began in LA.

“They had never heard of ACT preparation,” he said. “I had to explain it to a fair number of high schools. It started very small.”

Now Baylor serves dozens of schools, not only in Lincoln and Omaha, but all over Nebraska and the U.S. His company provides online curriculum and lectures for any school or individual to purchase.

For nearby schools, Baylor provides in-person lectures, but plenty of instruction is also done by the other tutors on his team. Selby said the company employs 34 people, including marketing employees, IT specialists, tutors and more.

Nebraska law requires all juniors at public high schools to take the ACT, and there's certainly an incentive to do well.

“The best-paying job a student can have is jumping their score,” Baylor said.

Taking the test can open the door for numerous scholarship possibilities, he said. Selby agrees, as she has seen lives change from a boosted ACT score.

Some students who never would’ve set foot in a college or university classroom have had the opportunity because of OnToCollege’s assistance.

“My favorite part of the job are the success stories,” Selby said. “When they suddenly realize there’s something else out there for them, it’s magical.”

A people-centered focus is what drove Baylor to create OnToCollege. He loves his students, and he loves having fun with them. The combination of humor, hard work and connection make OnToCollege different than other programs, he said.

“I just love when I hear from kids, ‘Taking that class, interacting with you, changed some of my thoughts about what I would then do,’” Baylor said. “That’s what gets me really excited.”

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

