Watch now: Jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse case may consider lesser charges

When the jury begins to deliberate in the Kyle Rittenhouse case Monday, they will likely have options on lesser charges as they consider his guilt or innocence.

With the jury sent home Thursday at the close of evidence presentations in the nine-day trial, lawyers for the state and defense met Friday with Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder to go over jury instructions and argue what instructions should be in and what should be out.

The jury instructions — given before deliberations begin in all jury trials — are a guideline given by the judge to the jury on each of the charges a defendant is facing. The instructions explain the law on each charge and the standard jurors must reach to find a defendant guilty. Although there are model jury instructions for each criminal charge in Wisconsin, attorneys argue modifications that accommodate the facts of a particular case.

After listening to arguments from the attorneys Friday, Schroeder decided that there would be provocation instructions included in that guide.

“It’s the jury’s case and I think they should make the critical decisions. My decision will be to submit the case to the jury with the provocation instruction and you can argue the strength or lack of strength of the evidence,” Schroeder said.

With that language in, the jury can consider whether Rittenhouse’s own actions caused the reactions of the men he then shot on Aug. 25, 2020: Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and Gaige Grosskreutz of Milwaukee. Huber and Rosenbaum were killed. Rittenhouse has maintained he was acting in self-defense when he shot the men during the unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys, Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi, had argued against including the provocation language in the jury instructions, saying there was no evidence to support it. The prosecution argued that there was provocation, including what they say is evidence from drone video that came into the trial late. They said that video shows Rittenhouse pointing his AR-15 style rifle at a man and woman when he first arrived at the Car Source lot at 63rd Street and Sheridan Road, just before Rosenbaum ran after him.

Rittenhouse denied in his testimony that he was pointing the rifle at the couple, and defense attorneys argued Friday that the evidence is not clear.

An aid to the prosecution

Racine-based criminal defense attorney Patrick Cafferty said the inclusion of the provocation language helps the prosecution.

“They need the provocation instruction to be able to argue to the jury that he did not have the right to defend himself using deadly force without first exhausting other avenues,” Cafferty said, adding that those other options could include actions like retreating from the confrontation.

“They would not be able to claim that Rittenhouse brought this on himself,” Cafferty said. “They are now open to argue all of that.”

Although it was not clear in court Friday whether Schroeder means to include the provocation language in the jury instructions for all the charges or just the Rosenbaum charge, Cafferty said it would likely be for all the charges. And he said that would be helpful to the state in the charges related to shooting Huber and Grosskreutz.

Cafferty said the state can then argue that people — including Grossreutz, who had been running next to Rittenhouse asking him what happened moments before the second set of shootings — were not initially attacking him.

“He had the ability at that point to basically lay down his arms, put up his hands and say take me to the police,” Cafferty said of the possible state argument. “It should have been apparent to him that these people believed he had just engaged in out-and-out murder, and if that’s the case why did he hang onto his firearm?”

Lesser-included charges

Lawyers can also ask for lesser-included charges in cases, giving jurors options of a lesser charge when they are contemplating a defendant’s guilt or innocence, and the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse case asked in Friday’s discussions for lesser-included charges on most of the counts.

In that case, the state also appeared to win the argument. Although he did not make a final decision, Schroeder said he is inclined to include the lesser-included charges for several of the counts against Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, 18, formerly of Antioch, Ill., is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Rosenbaum, first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Huber, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Grosskreutz.

He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety: one for shooting at an unidentified man the defense has been referring to as “jump-kick man,” and another for shooting in the direction of Daily Caller journalist Richie McGinniss when Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum. Rittenhouse is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus said that if Schroeder includes the charges as expected, for the charge related to Huber’s death, the jury will have the options of a second-degree intentional homicide charge, and a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

For the Grosskreutz-related charge, jurors will have the option of attempted second-degree intentional homicide. And for the charge related to McGinniss, they will have the option of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

There will be no lesser-included charges for the Rosenbaum shooting, or the shots fired at the unidentified man.

The possession of a firearm by a minor charge will get a jury instruction sought by the defense that includes language about people under 18 possessing rifles that defense attorneys have argued would make Rittenhouse not guilty of the charge. Defense attorneys have attempted — and failed — to get the charge thrown out because of that language, saying the law only bars minors of Rittenhouse’s age at the time of the shootings from possessing handguns and sawed-off shotguns. The state has argued that the language is aimed at allowing teens to use hunting rifles and shotguns, and is not aimed at teens open carrying long guns like AR-15s.

How it works

When lesser-included charges are given to a jury, deliberating jurors will first consider the most serious charge. If they can’t come to a consensus on that charge, they move on to deliberations on the next lesser-included charge

Cafferty said the lesser-included charges are important for the state.

“Part of their strategy is if there are jurors who are very strong in their opinion on one end or another, and they argue for hours and hours and hours, then can they move on to the lesser charge and rally around a compromise verdict,” Cafferty said. “At this point I can’t imagine the state would be disappointed if they got (convictions on) the lesser-included charges.”

At the close of Friday’s discussion of the jury instructions, Kraus was asked if prosecutors were pleased with the judge’s implied decision on the lesser-included charges. “Well, we obviously asked for it, we think it fits the facts,” he said.

When another reporter asked Kraus if seeking the lesser-included charges indicated that prosecutors felt they had not made a strong case for conviction on the original charges, Kraus said lesser-included charges are typical in homicide trials.

Cafferty said that is correct. “I would say in the vast majority of homicide cases the jury is ultimately instructed on some form of lesser charge,” he said.

On Monday, Schroeder will read the jury instructions to the jurors. Attorneys will then make their closing arguments. When those are complete, alternate jurors will be randomly selected from the 18 who have sat throughout the trial; the court does so by spinning their juror numbers in a drum like those used in raffles and pulling out the number needed to trim the jury to 12. Those 12 will then be sent in to decide Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence.

