Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse juror dismissed over 'joke' made to deputy

More coverage:

Juror Number 7, a white-haired man who had been using an electric scooter throughout the trial, was called into the courtroom on his own Thursday morning before the rest of the jury was summoned to the courtroom for the fourth day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the man that he had been informed that when a sheriff’s deputy had been escorting the man to his vehicle after court earlier in the week that the juror had told the deputy a joke.

“Are you comfortable repeating what the joke was or do you want to leave it alone?” Schroeder asked.

The man, his face covered by a cloth mask, looked uncomfortable. He shook his head.

Before Juror 7 came into the courtroom, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the "joke" was about the shooting of Jacob Blake: "Do you know why the Kenosha Police shot Jacob Blake seven times? Because they ran out of bullets."

“Anyone who thinks that joke is funny ...” Binger said, his word trailing off before he continued. “It suggests some sort of racial bias which I think comes into play in this case.’

The issue first came to light at the end of the day Wednesday after the jurors had been dismissed for the day and were out of the courtroom. Binger said on the record that Schroeder had informed the attorneys that the deputy had informed the court of the juror’s joke. Binger asked then that the juror be removed, but Schroeder and defense attorneys wanted to hear from the juror himself before the judge took action.

On Thursday morning, when the juror refused to respond, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said they did object to the juror’s removal from the case.

“If Number 7 is unwilling to repeat what it was, we’re at a disadvantage and I suppose we can take his unwillingness in the worst light,” Chirafisi said.

Schroeder dismissed the man from the jury.

“I've talked quite a bit about public confidence in the result of the trial,” Schroeder said. “It is clear the appearance of bias is present and it would seriously undermine the results of the case.”

The juror objected. “It wasn’t anything to do with the case, it wasn’t anything to do with Kyle and his seven charges,” the man said.

Judge: Assuring a fair trial

Blake’s shooting by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23, 2020, sparked widespread protest and rioting in the city in the two days leading up to Rittenhouse shooting three protesters, killing two of them. Rittenhouse came to the city from his home in Antioch, Illinois, because of that unrest of the previous two days in the city.

Charged with homicide and recklessly endangering safety for his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, Rittenhouse's legal team contends he shot and killed Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injured Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis in self defense and fear of his own life.

“The public needs to be confident that this is a fair trial, and at the very (least) it was bad judgement to tell a joke of that nature,” Schroeder said.

After the remaining 19 jurors were brought back into the room they were told Juror 7 had been dismissed. The judge had seated 20 jurors for the case rather than the typical 14 to ensure that if jurors had to be dismissed that the trial could continue. At the end of the case, alternates will be randomly chosen to bring the pool down to the 12 who will actually deliberate and decide the case.