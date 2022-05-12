Watch now: Lincoln couple fighting to keep mini-pig that changed their lives

Miss Lucy’s status in the Baddorf household is obvious even before one is welcomed inside: Figurines on the porch, a silver-snouted image on the welcome sign on the door.

And then, the most recent addition, a sign in their front yard that reads: Reasonable Accommodation Request, waiver of L.M.C. 6.04.290 “Keeping of Swine Prohibited.”

The sign also serves as notice of where Dee and Ronald Baddorf will be Monday: In the City Council chambers fighting to keep Miss Lucy.

Because the Juliana mini-pig has captured the hearts of her owners, despite the city ordinance that prohibits her living with them.

Lucy — they call her Miss Lucy because, says Dee, “she’s earned the title” — came into the Baddorfs' lives in February 2021.

Since then, they say, she’s been an emotional godsend who’s helped them both deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, and especially, helped Dee deal with severe depression and anxiety.

Both Baddorfs are military veterans. Dee was in the Army for 14 years and served tours in Iraq and Kosovo. Ronald retired from the Marines in 1995 but later spent time in Afghanistan training military personnel how to find explosive devices.

They moved to Lincoln from Arizona in March 2020 when Ronald got a job at the veteran’s center. Sitting in an office all day reviewing claims didn't suit him and he and Dee now both work for Midlands Packaging Co., a locally owned company they both love.

Dee had always liked pigs, and pictures of Juliana mini-pigs caught her eye. When she found someone selling them in David City, she convinced her reluctant husband to take a drive — just to see them.

Then they met Lucy — a black-and-white piglet small enough to hold in their hands.

“It was, like, love at first sight,” Dee said. “As soon as I held her and she put her little head on my neck, that was it.”

They didn’t know then — in February 2021 — that city ordinance prohibits people from keeping swine, so they brought Lucy home.

It made all the difference to Dee.

“Since that day life just changed,” she said. The animal is intuitive, nudges Dee with her snout when she senses her owner is feeling down. She makes Dee smile. Makes her laugh out loud.

“It’s just so good to see my wife laugh and smile like that,” Ronald said.

Lucy is also not so little anymore. The Baddorfs did their research before bringing her home — had her spayed at a young age, found a farrier to care for her hooves, got coconut oil to rub on her sensitive skin and bought pig food.

They didn’t learn until later that she needed less pig food than they’d been offering (and Lucy had graciously been accepting). So she grew. A lot.

She now weighs in at 150 pounds — still significantly smaller than your run-of-the-mill 300- to 700-pound pig — and is on a diet of fruit, vegetables, oatmeal and chicken. But she loves croissants. And Dee’s strudel.

She sleeps under the Baddorfs' bed (they had to raise it so she’d fit), plays with their cat Charlie, and Gizmo, their Shih Tzu. She sits in the baby pool outside, roots around the yard and loves being gently poked with a hot dog skewer. She has a mattress on the floor of Ronald’s office where she hangs out, and a couple of baskets full of stuffed toys.

Everything was fine, until Dee’s son’s dog snapped at Lucy in March. Dee thinks Lucy just startled the dog, but he’d been seriously abused and was unpredictable. So they decided to give the dog away. They took it to the Capital Humane Society, explained the situation — including that they had Lucy.

The next day, they got a call from Animal Control and had 30 days to take care of Lucy.

The city allows residents to get special permits for various kinds of fowl such as chickens, ducks and geese; and more restrictive permits are available for larger animals — but not pigs, said Steve Beal, the city’s Animal Control manager.

He’s not sure why pigs are singled out in city ordinance, though it calls them a nuisance. Service animals are different — but the American Disabilities Act says only dogs and small horses qualify as service animals.

The Baddorfs called U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s office. They called the City Council. Four council members reached out to them, and James Michael Bowers told them to touch base with the city’s Human Rights Commission.

Through that process, they filed a reasonable accommodation request, and the council will hold a public hearing on the resolution Monday. The Baddorfs' neighbors have written letters of support — how the couple has fixed up the home since they bought it, how Lucy is not a bother.

They’ve got letters from their doctors confirming the emotional support Lucy offers and have provided documentation that they are disabled as defined by the federal Fair Housing Act.

This is the first such request in the decade Beal has managed the city’s animal control, and if the council passes the resolution, Lucy gets to stay.

Dee can’t sleep, she’s so worried about the outcome, and can't understand the reasoning, especially since they own their home. But she also thinks that it’s for the best that they found out about the ordinance and will — she hopes — be able to keep Lucy legally. Because they can't afford to move.

“I’m a strong believer that things happen for a reason,” she said. “I just don’t want to lose her.”

So she’ll make the case for the mini-pig that's not known any home but theirs, and hope for the best.

“I can’t imagine life without her,” Dee said. “She’s — for me — home.”

