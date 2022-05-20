Watch now: Lincoln man killed in Thursday attack identified

The 57-year-old Lincoln man who police say was killed in a fight outside his home on Thursday has been identified as Henry Lee Jones, the police department said Friday morning.

Jones, a resident of 2801 F Street, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a fight broke out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection in front of his house, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said at press briefing.

Stille said investigators have suspicions about what led to the fight but declined to reveal them on Friday.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection to Jones' death, including 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — both arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Offices arrested a third person, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

