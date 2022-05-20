 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Lincoln man killed in Thursday attack identified

Homicide 2800 F Street, 5.19

A duplex in the 2800 block of F Street is seen roped off by police tape after a man died in a fight early Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The 57-year-old Lincoln man who police say was killed in a fight outside his home on Thursday has been identified as Henry Lee Jones, the police department said Friday morning.

Jones, a resident of 2801 F Street, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a fight broke out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection in front of his house, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said at press briefing.

Stille said investigators have suspicions about what led to the fight but declined to reveal them on Friday.

Police have arrested three individuals in connection to Jones' death, including 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — both arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Derrick Pearson

Derrick Pearson
Briana Jelinek

Briana Jelinek

Offices arrested a third person, 25-year-old Micah Berggren, on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

