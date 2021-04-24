Watch Now: 'Little Josh' dubbed winner of the Battle of the Joshes in Lincoln; community also benefits from event

With the large turnout, superhero costumes and well-designed pool noodle weapons, the event exceeded most everyone’s expectations, including Swain’s — the one from Arizona.

“I am having, like, an out-of-body experience,” he said. “I’m sitting in my hotel room alone, just trying to act like I wasn’t with 2,000 people just fighting for their name. It’s incredible.”

Ryan Wall — a sophomore majoring in physics and theater at Nebraska Wesleyan University — became the public spokesperson for the event after a TikTok he created received 1.3 million views. He helped Swain by shopping for masks and other supplies.

Before the TikTok, he didn’t think he would attend. But now he’s glad he was involved.

“It’s something that’s very rare to happen in Nebraska, for this many people to come together and do something silly like this,” he said.

Swain also posted a Reddit message asking for help to contact local food banks. Betsy Walker, a 20-year-old from Lincoln, stepped up and helped Swain spread the word about food donations. By the end of the event, she had three carloads of food and supplies.