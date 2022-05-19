Watch now: Nebraska unveils reimagined Reception and Treatment Center in southwest Lincoln

Frakes won't say whether he intends to stay on as prisons director

Scott Frakes, who has led the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since 2015, did not commit to serving in that position beyond 2022 when asked Wednesday.

"Well, I've got to see what happens. It's not totally my decision," said Frakes, a Gov. Pete Ricketts appointee, referencing the November election that will decide the next governor.

Whoever wins that contest — Democratic nominee Carol Blood or Republican nominee Jim Pillen — will get to appoint their own department heads.

Frakes wouldn't say whether he wanted to keep the job beyond this year.

"I'm very particular about who I work for," he said. "I've been spoiled. And I'm not making any predictions about the outcome of the election."