Watch now: One person is dead in I-74 bike path crash, SUV driver faces reckless homicide charges, Rock Island County state's attorney says

At least one person is dead after an SUV entered the I-74 bridge pedestrian path at 2 a.m. Sunday and struck three pedestrians near the Moline pathway entrance. The driver faces multiple charges, according Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Police say the SUV entered the new walking/bike path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the length of the span until it struck three people about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to early police investigations.

All three were seriously injured, at least one has died.

The SUV's driver, a woman, has been charged with aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide, and aggravated DUI bodily harm, Villarreal said.

A walk along the path suggests the pedestrians were struck near the first decorative lighting fixture just past the path’s entrance in Moline – the tall, blue sculpture-like lights that appear in several spots along the bridge.

There was no evidence of rubber marks from tires on the concrete that holds the railings in place and no visible scrapes or scratches to suggest the vehicle hit either side of the pathway railings when crossing. The span is 14-feet wide and separated by barriers from the bridge's motoring lanes.

It is not clear whether the Iowa DOT planned to place barricades at either entrance to prohibit vehicles from driving onto it.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Transportation -- the lead agency for bridge construction -- said the agency did not plan to comment Sunday but may make a statement on Monday.

The path opened April 28 after five years of construction. Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn recently said the DOT preferred to delay the path's opening, but Bettendorf and Moline city officials were eager to allow people to start using it.

Both states' DOTs wanted the path to remain closed, Ploehn said, until construction and demolition were complete, which could take up to three more years.

"So it was our strong desire to get the path open, figuring that people would find ways to use it and navigate it while we continue to work on its improvement," he said at that time.

The path, which features an oculus and seating area mid-span has been a popular spot at all hours since it opened. At night, it is lit up with colored lights, recently blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine after the Russia invasion.

Mid-morning Sunday, cyclists and pedestrians were enjoying sunny weather to traverse the path, some, like Davenport resident Margaret Lellig, for the first time. She'd heard about the incident and was saddened, but said she wasn't going to let it stop her from enjoying the path.

"It's a terrible thing to happen right at the start of this bridge, because it's so beautiful," she said.

Some pedestrians said there should be structures in place to prevent cars from accessing the path, whether it be signage, barriers or a gate that closes off the path at night.

Patricia Murphy, visiting from Mesa, Arizona, said while signage might not stop someone with malicious intent, it could work as a deterrent to confused motorists.

"It could keep people more aware," Murphy said.

Bettendorf resident Diane Delashmutt was taking her third walk on the path since it opened. She wondered how a pedestrian could avoid a vehicle if it came toward them — something she worried could happen with more frequency now that it's known cars can get onto the path.

Delaschmutt and other walkers said they won't hesitate to keep enjoying their new way across the Mississippi River.

"I feel completely safe," Delashmutt said.

Moline is leading the investigation since the injuries occurred near the Moline entrance to the path.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 309-797-0401.

