Watch now: Sen. Suzanne Geist announces run for Lincoln mayor

State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced Wednesday that she is running to be Lincoln's mayor.

Geist, who has two years left as state senator before being term-limited out of office, made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is preparing to seek reelection, though she won’t make a formal announcement until later this fall, her campaign manager, Kevin Cass, said recently.

The city election is set for next spring.

Geist is a Republican; Gaylor Baird is a Democrat.

Geist, 60, has said she values her independence in Nebraska's uniquely nonpartisan Legislature. The mayor's office is also nonpartisan.

"I'm a conservative and a Republican, but my own party has not been very happy with me on a couple of votes I've taken," Geist has said.

Geist serves on the Legislature's Judiciary and Transportation and Telecommunications committees and the Executive Board. She represents District 25, which includes areas of southeast Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Geist won re-election to the Legislature in 2020, winning 66.7% of the General Election vote. In 2016, she won her initial term over Jim Gordon by a margin of 12,899-10,258 votes.

Although she hasn't formally announced running for reelection, Gaylor Baird has been laying groundwork for an upcoming campaign by holding some fundraising events this summer.

KLIN radio “Drive Time Lincoln” host Jack Riggins, who had formed an “exploratory committee" looking into a mayor’s run, announced on his program recently that he would not run for mayor.