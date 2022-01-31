Watch now: Thousands attend annual Walk for Life in Lincoln

Thousands of Nebraskans against abortion gathered on the steps of the Capitol on Saturday for the 48th annual Walk for Life.

The event, organized by Nebraska Right to Life, comes just weeks after state Sen. Julie Slama proposed an anti-abortion bill that would make all abortions illegal in Nebraska if physicians can detect a heartbeat. Sen. Megan Hunt has introduced two bills that would expand abortion access in response.

Slama spoke at the event along with other Nebraska politicians including U.S. Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon, U.S. Sens Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and several other state senators. The speakers expressed hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks.

During arguments in December, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated that it would uphold the law, and may even overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that established a nationwide right to abortion, The Associated Press reported. A decision isn’t expected before June.

Participants marched from the Capitol to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union, where they were greeted by keynote speaker Ashley Bratcher, who starred in the movie "Unplanned" and has been an anti-abortion advocate since.

During her time on set for "Unplanned," a movie about a Planned Parenthood director becoming an anti-abortion activist, Bratcher found out that her own mother was moments away from having an abortion when she was pregnant with her.

This changed everything for Bratcher.

In preparation for her role, Bratcher starting doing research on the procedure, which pushed her to advocate against abortion even more.

"Not only do I have this personal experience, but in doing research for the role and seeing what happens during that procedure, it honestly wrecked me," Bratcher said. "It made me so convicted to speak up against it and educate other people."

Now, Bratcher travels across the country to speak at anti-abortion events.

“I’m superexcited about how pro-life Nebraska is," she said. "I think it’s awesome that you legislators are able to speak up and speak out and have the support of the state."

Bratcher wasn't the only one in attendance with whose mother considered abortion. Lexi Kelly, who was among the several thousand attendees, said she had a similar story.

"I stand for the pro-life movement and believe that everyone deserves the chance to live," she said. "My mom considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with me. I wouldn’t be here if she hadn't changed her mind. It really hits home."

Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, also spoke at the event.

"We passionately believe in not only protecting the child in the womb, but helping those women who are in an unplanned pregnancy. We know from some of the women that have suffered abortion that it is not a good option — physically and emotionally," she said.

A small group of counterprotesters chanted and held signs in opposition to those participating in the Walk for Life.

Among them was Megan Stump, who has attended the march in counterprotest for 5 years.

"We're here to stand up for the rights of women," Stump said. "We need to keep fighting the good fight and stand up for women. To be silent is to stand aside and let it keep going. We can't do that."

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

