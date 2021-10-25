Watch now: Witches of Sterling ride to celebrate Halloween, community

STERLING — Green paint and grins adorned the faces of Sterling's local horseback witches, formerly known as the Johnson County Silver Spurs, on Saturday during their ride through town.

The group, formed by women who love horses and riding, unofficially dissolved, but the friendships and camaraderie did not. They continue to meet, ride together, camp together and even have a group chat.

This is the third year the group of friends has gotten together for a witch-themed ride through town to celebrate Halloween, which they have all loved since childhood.

"It just happened to be a bunch of fun women that loved Halloween, and we loved riding, so let's gather and do a witch ride," said Shannon Jochum Nielsen. "Then we started handing out candy, and more of the community started coming out."

The riders dress up themselves and their horses before sauntering through Sterling's streets, passing out treats and enjoying each others' company. They ended at the local bar, still in their costumes, telling stories over drinks and food. They talked about their ride, plans for Halloween, Christmas and getting together to watch an old Western film.

Saturday's turnout featured about 10 riders, and they've had more in the past. Two of the riders this year were middle school and high school boys, who the group described as the "sweetest cowboys ever." Some of the women have ridden most of their lives, and they've known each other for years.

They were quick to talk about how much the Sterling community means to them, and how they've come to rely on each other for much in their lives, not just company on rides.

"Horse people stick together," one of the friends said.

Another added: "And we love our community."

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

