Watch now: Witnesses in Kyle Rittenhouse trial recall chaotic moments

A videographer testified Thursday that he began following Kyle Rittenhouse — whom he had interviewed 14 minutes earlier — when he saw the teenager running south on Sheridan Road with a fire extinguisher in one hand.

“I perceived he was running to some kind of event that was newsworthy,” Richie McGinniss said on the witness stand Thursday during the fourth day of the Rittenhouse trial.

“In my mind in that situation I couldn’t think of a situation that would necessitate a fire extinguisher in one hand and an AR-15 in the other.”

McGinniss, chief video director for the Daily Caller, the site founded by conservative TV pundit Tucker Carlson, ran after Rittenhouse and arrived at the Car Source location at 63rd Street and Sheridan Road to see a person, later identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, chasing behind Rittenhouse.

He said he saw Rosenbaum throw a bag at Rittenhouse, and ran after them thinking there would be some sort of confrontation.

Another witness testified later in the day that Rosenbaum, who witnesses have characterized as angry or agitated, had earlier in the day told Rittenhouse and other men carrying AR-15s “If I catch any of you guys alone I’m going to (expletive) kill you.”

Rittenhouse has maintained that he was acting in self defense both in the shooting death of Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and in shooting and killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and seriously injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis on Aug. 25, 2020, during the unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.

McGinniss said he saw Rittenhouse pivot and turn toward Rosenbaum, his AR-15 pointed toward the ground.

“It wasn’t clear to me whether the weapon was going to be grabbed or fired but it was clear to me that it was a situation where something dangerous was going to happen, whether it was going to be Mr. Rosenbaum grabbing it or Mr. Rittenhouse firing it,” McGinniss testified. “My eyes were focused on the barrel of the weapon.”

He said there were other people nearby who were moving in the area, and that just before the shooting he heard a pop that he later learned was a gun firing nearby.

McGinniss said it appeared Rosenbaum lunged toward Rittenhouse reaching for the barrel of the gun. As he lunged, he testified, Rosenbaum shouted an expletive.

He said it did not appear that Rosenbaum did grab the gun or touch Rittenhouse. “If they did make contact it was just a glance,” he said. “The shots were fired at the exact moment he was lunging forward.”

Reliving the night

McGinniss became emotional watching the video he took after Rosenbaum was shot, taking deep breaths to keep his composure. In the video, Rosenbaum, shirtless, is lying on the ground unmoving; there is the sound of him struggling to breathe and McGinniss and others who arrived to try to help him.

Video taken by another person shows McGinniss taking off his shirt to try to put pressure on Rosenbaum’s wounds, as Rittenhouse pauses next to him looking down at Rosenbaum before running away while talking on the phone.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Tom Binger asked if McGinniss realized it was Rittenhouse standing next to him. He said he did not. “It was kind of a tunnel vision situation,” he said. “There was a pair of legs next to me and I just yelled call 911.”

McGinniss said he saw the figure put his hand in his pocket and assumed he was calling 911. Instead, Rittenhouse called his friend Dominick Black while he was running from the scene to tell him he had shot someone.

Binger asked McGinniss if he would have been scared had he realized it was Rittenhouse standing there. “I felt in danger anyways, but I certainly think I would have maybe changed my tone of voice, I can’t really imagine what I would have done, but I was afraid in that moment anyway, so it’s hard for me to say,” he said.

McGinniss said he had interviewed Rittenhouse 14 minutes before the shooting — he said he later checked the time on his phone — and the teenager was telling him he was there to work as a medic. In an affable interview, Rittenhouse tells McGinniss he is an adult and a registered EMT.

“We’re running medical, we’re going in and we’re getting people,” Rittenhouse tells McGinniss, telling him he is a certified EMT.

“So you are like medics who are packing?” McGinniss asks.

Answering the call

Later in the day, Ryan Balch testified that he met Rittenhouse the day of the shootings when Balch and several other people had come to Kenosha armed with AR-15s. Balch, an Army veteran from Jackson, Wis., in earlier media interviews had described himself as member of the far-right organization the Boogaloo Bois.

On the stand, he said he and his friends came to Kenosha at the request of protesters to protect property, and said he was armed with an AR-15 and a handgun, and wearing body armor and carrying pepper spray grenades.

He said he met Rittenhouse at Car Source, the Sheridan Road car lot that had been the target of vandals during the rioting, and spent much of the night before the shootings with him. At the time of the shootings, he said they had become separated when Rittenhouse left on his own to go to the southern Car Source location.

Balch said Rittenhouse told him he was 19 and a certified EMT.

“He seemed like a young and impressionable kid,” Balch said. “He seemed under-equipped and inexperienced, which is one of the reasons we stayed with him.”

Bullets whizzing by

McGinniss indicated he was concerned when he saw Rittenhouse running with his gun and the fire extinguisher.

“It seemed to me that, yeah, it’s not the way I was taught to handle a weapon in a public place.”

One of the charges against Rittenhouse — first-degree recklessly endangering safety — is based on his firing his weapon toward McGinniss when he shot Rosenbaum. McGinniss testified that he heard or felt something move past his legs when the shooting occurred, and looked down to check if he had been shot.

Emotional while watching the video of the aftermath, he said he would never forget that night.

McGinniss said he and others carried Rosenbaum from Car Source across the street toward Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, eventually loading him into the back of an SUV driven by a hospital employee. He said a large hostile crowd had gathered, and someone punched him in the head.

He said he got into the back of the SUV with Rosenbaum.

“We drove down a small ramp, and at that point I was alone in the back with Mr. Rosenbaum and I was telling him that when it was all over we would have a beer together and it would all be okay,” McGinniss said. He said Rosenbaum appeared to look toward him, and that he thought he might be able to hear him.

At the hospital he said he saw Gaige Grosskreutz brought into the hospital by a police officer, covered with blood. “His bicep was effectively gone,” he said.

Once at the hospital, he said he called the CEO of his company and said “I recorded a homicide.” But then checked his phone and that during the chase and the shooting, when he thought he was taking a video, he had only taken a still photo of the ground.

“It was just surreal, I felt scared about what was going to happen … I became more worried once I realized that my phone wasn’t recording,” McGinniss said. “That made me realize that it was my eyes that saw it and rather than just being able to show I would have to tell.”

