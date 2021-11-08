Waterloo brothers organize informational picket outside of Deere headquarters

MOLINE, Ill. -- More than 50 UAW picketers lined John Deere Place waving homemade signs at honking cars on Monday afternoon, Day 26 of the strike, outside the headquarters of Deere & Co. in Moline.

With music playing out of the bed of a pick-up truck and children running around in the field behind the picket line, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America from across the United States stood in solidarity with Deere workers advocating for an improved tentative agreement across from the main entrance to Deere’s corporate offices.

The informational picket was sponsored by brothers Brian and Shannon Olsson, who both work at John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo, independent from the UAW. The brothers said they organized the event to facilitate unity between locals.

“We really united three weeks ago, and it seems as if there's a little bit of division going on, and we need to stand united for all blue collar workers across America,” Shannon said, resting a sign that read “don’t bring back the second TA” on his legs. “I think that that brings unity by getting people together, talking about our plans, our goals, you know, our futures, and that that will create unity.”

The UAW rejected the second tentative agreement 55% to 45%, despite gaining majority support from some Quad-City union locals. The contract, which offered improved benefits, was rejected by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque. Quad-City workers reported last week that the close margin was creating tension within the UAW and local chapters. Both brothers said that they are against another vote on the same agreement.

“It's been turned down,” Brian said, referencing the second agreement, “you got to come up with a better offer if you want us back to work.”

Brian said that although the workers were directly advocating for themselves, the outcome of the strike could shift the wages and benefits of all workers in the manufacturing industry.

“The reason why we're here today is to raise the standard of living for not just John Deere workers, but all blue collar workers,” Brian said. “For standard raises for everybody in our community. And that community includes our dads, moms and aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers, sisters. We have an opportunity to raise their standard of living.”

Traveling over an hour to get to the headquarters was an easy decision, according to the brothers. They wanted to unite the movement near the CEO and other company leaders. Multiple signs that read “post retirement healthcare,” “quality employees deserve quality pay for quality work,” and “we are essential” were held feet away from the large corporate John Deere sign.

“We're all under one roof, even though we're in different locals,” Brian said. “It's important to get all these people together because we're all fighting for the same thing.”

