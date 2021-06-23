Waterloo, Council Bluffs schools to conduct pilot early education projects

DES MOINES — The Waterloo and Council Bluffs school districts will conduct separate early education pilot programs in partnership with the state education department and funded by federal pandemic relief dollars, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Council Bluffs will receive $7 million that will enable the district to offer an early childhood program that provides childcare and early learning activities that will prepare young children for preschool and kindergarten.

Waterloo will receive $3 million for a program that will aim to close the achievement gap in literacy and math among young students, particularly minorities.

“Both districts will be working with national experts and evaluating ways that we can expand their programs potentially again across the entire state,” Reynolds said Wednesday during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol.

The Council Bluffs early childhood program will expand childcare access and preschool programming for nearly 200 children ages 0 to 3, said Council Bluffs superintendent Vickie Murillo. A portion of the $7 million will go toward the construction of an early learning center on the district campus, which should be open by the fall of 2023, Murillo said. The district also will work to raise private funds for the project.