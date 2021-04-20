Waterloo fireworks ban fizzles

WATERLOO – Fireworks will continue to explode in Waterloo over a three-day period surrounding Independence Day after a proposed ban fizzled during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Council member Margaret Klein introduced the proposal — and was its only supporter when the vote came — saying she has seen the mess left in the streets by fireworks debris and heard support for the ban from neighbors bothered by the constant explosions around the Fourth of July holiday.

“It kept the children up. It kept the pets crazy,” Klein said.

Resident Jeri Thornberry also spoke in favor of the prohibition, saying the noise from the “three-day war” is detrimental to the health of residents with post-traumatic stress, autism and breathing issues like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

But the measure saw no support from fellow City Council members, and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said his department has plans to ramp up enforcement of the existing fireworks ordinance, cracking down on detonations after hours and outside the three-day July 3-5 window.

Waterloo currently allows consumer fireworks between noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5. The city also regulates decibel levels and elevations for fireworks blown up in city limits.